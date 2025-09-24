Harley Cameron sends a message after popular star confirms WWE exit

A former WWE star confirmed her exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Harley Cameron has now sent her a message.Jazmyn Nxy was a regular part of NXT over the past few years, where she formed Fatal Influence with Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. She also played a role in Jacy becoming the NXT Women's Champion earlier this year. Despite this, tensions between her, Jacy, and Fallon continued to rise. Tonight on NXT, the Women's Champion asked her stablemates to stay backstage as she went to confront Lola Vice alone. Later in the night, when Je'Von Evans was interviewed backstage, Jazmyn Nyx was attacked by a mystery attacker. Jacy asked Fallon what had happened, but she herself didn't know. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne then walked away.Following this, it was reported that Jazmyn Nyx had declined a contract offer from the Stamford-based promotion. She also confirmed the same on social media, stating that she wasn't offered a good enough deal.&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE, this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for.&quot;Check out her post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Harley Cameron commented on Jazmyn Nyx's post with the following statement:&quot;Let's wrestle&quot;Check out her comment here:Screengrab of Harley Cameron's comment (source: Jazmyn Nxy's Instagram account)Former WWE name Samantha Irvin also commented on Jazmyn Nyx's postJazmyn Nyx was part of the NXT roster for the past few years. During her tenure on the black and silver brand, she always put her best foot forward despite her lack of experience. Therefore, several current and former WWE names commented on her post after she confirmed her exit.Samantha Irvin also commented on Jazmyn Nyx's post, congratulating her on an awesome chapter.&quot;Congratulations on an awesome chapter 🙏🏽&quot;Check out her comment here:Screengrab of Samantha Irvin's comment (source: Jazmyn Nyx's Instagram account)It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jazmyn Nyx following her WWE departure.