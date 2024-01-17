“Have you lost your mind?” - Wife of late Brodie Lee loses temper and accuses AEW stars of serving her son booze

Some AEW stars have been pushing Brodie Lee’s son into doing mischievous tasks and Lee’s wife is not liking it at all. Recently, Amanda Huber caught them trying to serve her son booze, which made her lose her temper.

The superstars that were caught in the act were Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds, collectively known as The Dark Order. Lee was the leader of the group. But after his untimely passing in December 2020, his son Brodie Lee Jr. was made the honorary leader of the group, who is now known as the Negative One.

A recent episode of Being The Dark Order, The Dark Order’s own YouTube show featured Amanda Huber catching Uno, Silver, and Reynolds trying to serve Brodie Lee Jr. alcohol. This led to Amanda Huber getting furious at the faction members as her son is only 12.

“You realize he’s turning 12. You can’t serve booze to a 12-year-old. Have you lost your mind? Genuinely! He’s 12, not 21. Are you dyslexic?” she said [From 14:32 to 14:54]

The Dark Order tried to turn Brodie Lee Jr. into a heel

In the previous episode of Being The Dark Order, a similar incident took place. The only difference was that the trio was seen trying to turn Brodie Lee Jr. into a heel. They handed a lead pipe to their leader, asking him to attack someone on the knee.

Lee Jr. was just about to do what he was asked, but the person who walked through was his mother. A shocked and angry Huber lashed out at The Dark Order members for trying to coerce a child into doing bad things.

She had somewhat of the same reaction that she did when she found out the trio serving her son alcohol. Though the Negative One has been a part of the faction for three years, he hasn’t wrestled, as he is only 12 years old.

Maybe in the future, he may decide to walk in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler. His mother is also a part of AEW, where she works in an executive position.

