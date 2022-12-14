"Haven’t we endured enough this year?" - Twitter furious with Tony Khan for WWE legend's appearance on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Wrestling fans recently seemed unhappy with Tony Khan for booking a WWE legend to wrestle on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Chris Jericho's last match on AEW Dynamite came on the 23 November episode. The Ocho took on Tomohiro Ishii in the main event of the Wednesday night show in an ROH World Championship match. The Jericho Appreciation Society member emerged victorious.

Claudio Castagnoli faced the former WWE Undisputed Champion at the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view. The Swiss superstar picked up the win and became a two-time ROH World Champion.

In the wake of that match, Tony Khan announced that the former WCW star would be in action on Dynamite: Winter is Coming, marking his first match on AEW Dynamite in three weeks.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with many stating that this could cause a further decline in ratings. A fan, however, expressed their disappointment in expletive fashion. You can view it here.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @AEW @ClaudioCSRO @IAmJericho @TBSNetwork @ringofhonor Last week they actually maintained the vast majority of their audience throughout the show. Notice that Jericho and The Elite weren't on it. This week, that will likely change. @AEW @ClaudioCSRO @IAmJericho @TBSNetwork @ringofhonor Last week they actually maintained the vast majority of their audience throughout the show. Notice that Jericho and The Elite weren't on it. This week, that will likely change.

Opinionated @0p1n1on4ted @WONF4W Well that’s all I need to know… consider me not watching @WONF4W Well that’s all I need to know… consider me not watching

WWE veteran stated that AEW star Chris Jericho owes his career to Scott Hall

On the 3rd November 1997 episode of WCW Nitro, Chris Jericho and Scott Hall clashed in singles action. In a highly unexpected result, the former ROH World Champion defeated the veteran in under three minutes.

Speaking on his podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that after seeing how well Chris Jericho's career turned out following that night, he owes it to Scott Hall.

"Doesn’t make it a bad move, does it? And by the way, how did Chris Jericho do? I think he did. Okay. Yeah, so maybe it was the right thing to do. Maybe Chris Jericho owes his career to, to Scott Hall. Who knows? Maybe you have, you know, 123 Kid. A surprise win that he got in WWE, which really put 123 Kid on the map." [H/T Ringside News]

Chris Jericho has made a habit of re-inventing his gimmicks from time to time. While many became popular, some were not well-received by fans. His current gimmick as the leader of JAS has grown stale, according to many, with the JAS vs BCC feud going on for months.

Dynamite could be the reintroduction of the former Y2J. Who do you think will be Chris Jericho's opponent on Wednesday?

