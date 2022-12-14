WWE veteran claims that Chris Jericho owes his career to Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently claimed that Chris Jericho owes his career to Scott Hall.

Chris Jericho made his debut in World Championship Wrestling WCW in 1996. Jericho would go on to feature prominently on WCW programming and would eventually go on to carve his legacy in the industry with both WCW and WWE.

On the 3rd November 1997 episode of WCW Nitro, Jericho faced Scott Hall in singles competition. While few expected Jericho to win, he emerged victorious in under three minutes.

Speaking about the win on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Jericho did pretty well following the win, comparing it to 123 Kid's win over Scott Hall. He even stated that the former AEW World Champion might owe his career to the Hall of Famer.

"Doesn’t make it a bad move, does it? And by the way, how did Chris Jericho do? I think he did. Okay. Yeah, so maybe it was the right thing to do. Maybe Chris Jericho owes his career to, to Scott Hall. Who knows? Maybe you have, you know, 123 Kid. A surprise win that he got in WWE, which really put 123 Kid on the map." [H/T Ringside News]

Chris Jericho recently lost his ROH World Championship at Final Battle

Since his departure from WWE, Jericho has been at the top of the wrestling world with AEW. Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion and also recently won the ROH World Championship.

However, after embarking on a journey to tarnish the legacy of the ROH brand and its world title, Jericho finally succumbed to defeat. He lost his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle in an exhilarating bout.

Ahead of their match, The Ocho set the stipulation for Castagnoli that if he lost, he would have to join the JAS. However, that did not turn out well for Jericho as the BCC member ended his 80-day title reign.

The Ocho will be out for revenge and will surely look to reclaim his ROH World Title back from Castagnoli. It remains to be seen what the former WWE star will have up his sleeve when he comes face to face with the Swiss star next.

