"He has to be absolutely miserable in WWE now" - Fans think CM Punk being fired from AEW was a blessing for the company 

Fans on social media are debating the likelihood of CM Punk's departure from AEW being a blessing for the company.

The former Real World Champion was terminated from his contract in September 2023 after his altercation with Jack Perry backstage at Wembley Stadium during All In pay-per-view. The altercation took place before the Chicago-born wrestler's match against Samoa Joe, which opened the event in front of a fiery crowd.

The Straight Edge Superstar was a major draw for AEW in terms of ratings and revenue, but he brought with him his fair share of controversy. One needs to look no further than the now-infamous Brawl Out incident at All Out 2022, where Punk's tirade against The Elite and Colt Cabana during the press scrum after the event.

The backstage fight that ensued afterward resulted in a number of people involved being suspended, including Punk. Even though the former WWE Champion returned to AEW programming in the debut episode of Collision in June 2023, tensions persisted in the locker room over the Chicago star's presence on the roster and the control he possessed over the production of the new show.

Punk was suspended along with Perry after the incident at All In, and he was later fired in accordance with the suggestion of a disciplinary committee, which included Bryan Danielson.

A user on X/Twitter recently shared their opinion that AEW may have been performing better since Punk's departure from the company, arguing that he was no longer a good fit there.

This prompted several responses, many of which agreed with the idea that the product has improved in Punk's absence. Some also criticized The Best in the World's conduct as an employee in general, and others pointed out the flaws in his in-ring work in Tony Khan's promotion.

Punk shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. He has also declared himself as an entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble, which will mark his first appearance in the event in nearly a decade.

CM Punk reportedly changed major Tony Khan rule in AEW

According to a recent report, CM Punk was behind removing an important element of AEW's in-ring presentation from their early days.

On a recent episode of the B&V show, Bryan Alvarez revealed that CM Punk was involved in temporarily scrapping the ranking system in AEW. According to Alvarez, Punk convinced Tony Khan to get rid of the rankings.

The ranking system allowed for monitoring wrestlers' win/loss records across various divisions and helped build stories accordingly. The system stopped being used in 2022, and it was recently reintroduced in the company.

How will the return of the ranking system in All Elite Wrestling affect its product? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

