"He ain’t leaving his girl" - Fans startled as top star publicly urges WWE's Ricochet to join AEW

A top AEW star recently urged Ricochet to come to AEW. The star in question here is Will Ospreay.

During an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com, The Aerial Assassin commented on Ricochet's WWE run and expressed unhappiness about how the latter is getting booked in the company. He feels that WWE is not giving him the push he deserves.

Therefore, he asked the former WWE United States Champion to leave the promotion and join AEW where he will be treated as the true star he is.

When the wrestling fans heard of these comments from Will Ospreay, they were quick to react to it on the internet. Fans logged onto X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. Here are the top few ones.

"Ricochet [is] staying. Why go wrestle in front of 2500 people in the indies," this fan commented.

"Why would Ricochet lower himself to showing up for 1 match on Dynamite [and ]then get buried on Collision?" a fan said.

Some fans expressed that they would love to see the former WWE Intercontinental Champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

"No joke, Ricochet in @aew has been a dream of mine since day one!" a person tweeted.

"I will bow to Will [Ospreay] if he can convince Ricochet to sign with AEW," a user wrote.

Will Ospreay would love to wrestle Ricochet again

Earlier this month, a fan on X shared a clip of NJPW Best of The Super Juniors from May 18, 2017, featuring Will Ospreay vs. Mr. High Fly. Reacting to the shared old footage, Ospreay stated that he would love to lock horns with the current WWE Superstar again.

"Would love to see what would happen now," he tweeted.

The inaugural WWE Speed Champion and Will Ospreay have met inside the ring many times in the past. They have had eight single matches and 11 multi-person matches in a bunch of promotions like EVOLVE, NJPW, PWG, OTT, and WCPW.

