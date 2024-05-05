Top AEW star would love facing Ricochet again, their last match was 7 years ago

A certain top AEW star is very familiar with WWE's Ricochet. The two veterans have shared the ring numerous times through the years, teaming up as well as battling each other. Recently there has been online chatter about a potential rematch.

Will Ospreay was one of the most popular international wrestlers long before he signed a full-time contract with AEW, earlier this year. The Commonwealth Kingpin wrestled the inaugural WWE Speed Champion for the first time on October 27, 2013, at RevPro, but came up short.

Ospreay and Ricochet went on to have eight more singles matches in EVOLVE, NJPW, PWG, OTT, and WCPW. They have also had eleven additional multi-person matches.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) with a clip from Ospreay's 28-minute win over Ricochet at NJPW Best of The Super Juniors from May 18, 2017. This was not their last match as Ospreay also won on August 26, 2017, in the semi-finals of WCPW's Pro Wrestling World Cup. The Aerial Assassin responded to the clip by wondering what a rematch would look like almost seven years since their last contest.

"Would love to see what would happen now," Will Ospreay wrote.

Ricochet has not publicly responded to Ospreay as of this writing. Their career singles record is at five wins for the 30-year-old AEW star and four for the 35-year-old WWE Superstar. Two notable matches from the rivalry took place at WCPW Loaded shows in January 2017 as Ospreay and Blair Davenport defeated Ricochet and Tessa Blanchard.

Will Ospreay has the chance to make history at AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Will Ospreay has the chance to make history at Double Or Nothing by winning AEW gold with an undefeated streak. He is scheduled to receive his first All Elite Wrestling title shot as he challenges Roderick Strong for the International Championship. This will be their second match ever - Ospreay defeated Strong on May 25, 2015, in PROGRESS Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16 Tournament.

Since returning to AEW as a full-time talent, Ospreay has won seven straight matches. He earned the title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet on April 24, pinning Komander. The other participants were Jay White, Jay Lethal, Dante Martin, Kyle O'Reilly, Lance Archer, and Penta El Zero Miedo.

The other opponents Ospreay has defeated since returning to AEW full-time are Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita.