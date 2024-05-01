Will Ospreay's three-word reaction to viral clip of The Wrestling Club losing their minds watching AEW Dynasty match

The Wrestling Club has gone viral again. AEW held its inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, 2024. The card featured several notable bouts, including Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland vs. Samoa Joe for the World Championship. Fans continue to discuss the event on social media, including a somewhat famous group of students from New York City.

The Wrestling Club was started in 2021 by Victor Perry, who teaches 6th-grade English at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, NYC. Perry formed the in-school club so that his students would have the chance to watch pro wrestling, while he also incorporated the sport into his curriculum. Social media gave the student group a huge boost in 2023, which led to major moments such as when WWE Superstars visited the students for Black History Month last year. The students continue to go viral often, as they did for their reaction to Ospreay's 33-minute Dynasty win over Danielson.

The Commonwealth Kingpin took to X and reacted to a near-10-minute video of The Wrestling Club watching his Match of the Year candidate with The American Dragon. Ospreay's simple three-word reply serves as a bold statement as he declares the kids to be another reason why he wrestles.

"This is why," Will Ospreay wrote with the video below.

The Wrestling Club began with four students, and by the end of the 2021-22 school year, they had twenty-one members. As of February 2023, the group had more than 60 members. Perry was then forced to split the group between lunchtime and after-school sessions so everyone had an equal chance to attend.

Cody Rhodes sends The Wrestling Club to WWE WrestleMania XL

The Wrestling Club went viral several times in the lead-up to their big social media moments in 2023. Earlier this year, the students began taking donations and raising funds to go to WrestleMania XL. They needed $2,500, but Cody Rhodes ended up paying for their tickets.

Perry and his students ended up attending several WrestleMania Week events, including WrestleCon. They posted several photos and videos to X, including the following thank-you message to the new WWE Champion.

"This was an absolutely incredible experience for TWC. THANK YOU @CodyRhodes. [red heart emoji]," Victor Perry wrote with the video below.

The students have received numerous gifts and perks from pro wrestling companies and fans in the last few years. The gifts include tickets to wrestling shows and merchandise.