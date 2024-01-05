Cody Rhodes teases "finishing the story" after buying WrestleMania 40 tickets for some young WWE fans

While Cody Rhodes is known as the American Nightmare in WWE, he's recently helped make several young fans' dreams come true. Guaranteeing that an entire group of fans can go to WrestleMania 40.

The Wrestling Club is an after-school program based in Brooklyn, NY. The group is made up of students from KIPP AMP Middle School class, and are passionate WWE fans whose reactions to matches have gone viral several times. In November the group's leader, English teacher Victor Perry, started a Popcorn sale drive to help raise funds so the kids could attend future WWE shows, including WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

This drive caught the attention of Cody Rhodes himself, leading the former Royal Rumble winner to reveal in a post on X that he had purchased tickets and hotel rooms for all the members of the Wrestling Club to attend WWE's Showcase of the Immortals.

Today, Victor Perry posted a video of the kid's reactions to learning the exciting news, the heartwarming post promoting Rhodes to reply with a promise to "finish the story".

"I love it. Can't wait to meet you all. Now let's go finish the story!" - said Rhodes on X

Expand Tweet

While Cody Rhodes' confidence and gusto are inspiring, his road to the main event of WrestleMania is anything but guaranteed. With the rise of stars like Gunther and LA Knight, and the epic returns of CM Punk and The Rock, The American Nightmare's goal of becoming WWE Universal Champion is becoming a bigger challenge by the day.

Plus, the former AEW EVP is currently engaged in an intense rivalry with fellow WWE RAW Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who has vowed to turn Cody Rhodes' dreams of glory into an absolute nightmare.

Can Cody Rhodes become the 9th WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble twice?

As detailed earlier, the field of favorites to win this year's Royal Rumble match has grown considerably in the last few months.

According to the latest numbers from Betonline, as of this writing, Cody Rhodes (+400) is now the 3rd favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Rhodes is a hair behind the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther (+300), with both of them below the Chicago native, CM Punk (+150).

Expand Tweet

Back in October, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had an intense stare-down on WWE SmackDown, prompting many at the time to believe that The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare were on set course for Round 2 at WrestleMania 40. However, with the shocking return of CM Punk in November, and more recently The Rock's return on Monday Night RAW (which came with a cryptic challenge to Reigns no less) Cody Rhodes will need to work harder than ever before to get to the main event of WrestleMania.

If Rhodes were to win this year's 30-man match, he'd join a short list of other WWE legends who've won the match twice. The others are Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Edge. Above all of them is Stone Cold Steve Austin, the only man in WWE history to win the bout three times.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage