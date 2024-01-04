Cody Rhodes provides an incredibly touching gesture to a few young fans ahead of WrestleMania 40

There has been a lot of talk about what could be in store for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Whether he finishes the story or not, he provided a few young fans with the most incredible gesture possible.

You may or may not have heard of The Wrestling Club, which is dedicated to viewing professional wrestling. It's based in KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, New York, and has gone viral a few times. Victor Taylor Perry is the head of the club and posted on social media about a fundraiser to send some of the kids to WrestleMania 40.

In an absolutely classy gesture, Cody Rhodes ensured that they would have their hotels and tickets paid for, seemingly on his dime.

"I could buy a bunch of popcorn or I could just tell ya’ 🍿 I’ve got your tickets and hotels You’re going to Wrestlemania 40!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

This will be an incredible experience for the young WWE fans.

Cody Rhodes reportedly paid a wrestler out of his pocket once

Cody was one of the figureheads of All In 2018, the show that essentially spawned All Elite Wrestling. One of the independent wrestlers he got for the event was current AEW star Ethan Page.

Ethan Page recently revealed that Cody Rhodes may have paid him out of his pocket for the event in 2018.

"I don't know if this is officially confirmed or not, so I don't know how click baity this will be. I'm 99% sure...I'm pretty sure Cody paid me out of pocket. I want to say he hand-selected a few people that he wanted to feature. He put the show on with his buddies. Later on, there was the tie-in with Ring of Honor. Ultimately, my payment came from his name to my PayPal, so I'm pretty sure I was hand-selected by my friend to get this opportunity,” said Page.

Expand Tweet

If it's true, this is another incredible gesture, even greater because Cody did not mention it at any point.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage