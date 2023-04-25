"He alienated himself from all the guys" - WWE veteran questions CM Punk's RAW backstage visit

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has once again got the wrestling world talking about him as he made a visit to WWE Raw last night, but one wrestling legend has questioned why he was there.

The legend is Hall of Famer Booker T, who shared the locker room and a ring with Punk for many years during their time in WWE, and the two even crossed paths at WrestleMania back in 2007.

A lot has changed since then, with Punk now in AEW (at least for now) and having had a very public falling out with WWE in 2014. But with the show taking place in Chicago, perhaps he was just visiting some old friends.

According to Booker T on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, CM Punk couldn't have been visiting friends at Raw last night because, quite simply, he doesn't have any. Here's what he had to say:

"He alienated himself from all of the guys there, even his friends, he literally blocked everybody. So I don't know who he could have been coming to say hello to, the seamstress? I'm serious." [10:07-10:27]

Many high-profile names on the WWE roster have had spats with the former AEW World Champion, including AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

Is CM Punk returning to AEW soon?

It's a question that has been asked so many times that it's almost become a running joke at this point, but with CM Punk nearing 100% after his injury at All Out 2022, is he returning to AEW?

All Elite Wrestling is set to unveil its new "Collision" show very soon, which will air on Saturdays, and it is rumored that Punk will be the featured performer on that show. It's unclear whether or not it will debut on this date, but June 17th (which is a Saturday), has been spoken about as a night where AEW could return to where Punk debuted for the company, the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

One Fall Wrestling @WrestlingFall1 The pre-sale code for the June 21st AEW “Dynamite” and AEW “Rampage” shows in Chicago, which is rumored to be the first shows following CM Punk’s return on the June 17th AEW “Collision” is 2XWCLD.



2x World Champion Last Dance? The pre-sale code for the June 21st AEW “Dynamite” and AEW “Rampage” shows in Chicago, which is rumored to be the first shows following CM Punk’s return on the June 17th AEW “Collision” is 2XWCLD.2x World Champion Last Dance? https://t.co/uHSIrxiYIC

AEW has already announced that the go-home edition of Dynamite before Forbidden Door will take place on June 21st at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, with eagle-eyed fans noting that the pre-sale code is "2XWCLD" which could be code for "2-time world champion last dance."

