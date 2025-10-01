  • home icon
  • "He almost died" - Jack Perry opens up on major AEW star's serious health issues

By Debangshu Nath
Published Oct 01, 2025 09:51 GMT
Jack Perry is a former TNT Champion. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Jack Perry recently made his much-awaited return at All Out 2025. The former TNT Champion turned face after a long time by attacking his former The Elite faction mates, Matt and Nick Jackson. Furthermore, he reunited with Luchasaurus and reformed Jurassic Express.

Fans worldwide are ecstatic that Jurassic Express is back. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus have amazing chemistry and share a strong relationship in real life. Just like The Scapegoat, the former Killswitch was out of action for several months. Last year, the 40-year-old's life suffered a severe health scare due to double pneumonia.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Perry spoke about his friend's health issues. The above incident made the 28-year-old realize that life is fragile and personal animosity is pointless.

"This past year we both ended up being off, and he was off—he had pneumonia, which has been documented and all that, but it turned out to be pretty serious, and he almost died. Which really… you know, it's surreal. This guy's like your best friend, and I'm talking to him every day and all that, and then all of a sudden it's like, ‘Oh, I could have died. And it really kind of puts things into perspective just sort of how fragile life is, and then really what's important." said Perry.
AEW star Jack Perry on his return and reunion with Luchasaurus

In a recent interview with Vice, Jack Perry stated that he is overjoyed to be back and is excited to work with his good friend/former tag-team partner, Luchasaurus.

"I feel great to be back. Especially under these circumstances with someone who’s one of my best friends, and I mean, so much has happened." said the former TNT Champion. [H/T: Vice]

Tony Khan probably has huge plans for Jurassic Express 2.0. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

