  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Luchasaurus has a big request after blockbuster AEW reunion

Luchasaurus has a big request after blockbuster AEW reunion

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 30, 2025 09:05 GMT
Luchasaurus returned to his moniker at All Out. (Image via X/@AEW)
Luchasaurus returned to his moniker at All Out. (Image via X/@AEW)

Fans witnessed a major reunion take place earlier this month at AEW All Out. Former TNT Champion Jack Perry returned to the promotion after nearly eight months away and confronted his former friends, The Young Bucks. The former EVPs had ignored Perry's call after Forbidden Door 2025.

Ad

They quickly overpowered Perry as they outnumbered him, and just when they were about to attack, Luchasaurus appeared to help his former partner out, reuniting Jurassic Express in the process. The two are now set to appear on this week's special edition of Dynamite.

In the build-up to the special 6th Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry recently posted a video on Instagram that showed how he made the sheath that held his knife at All Out. Luchasaurus commented on the video and asked his tag partner to make a war axe for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Putting in a request for a medieval war ax," he commented.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Luchasaurus&#039; comment on Jack Perry&#039;s reel. (Image via X/@boy_myth_legend)
Luchasaurus' comment on Jack Perry's reel. (Image via X/@boy_myth_legend)

Jack Perry and Luchasaurus were one of the most over tag teams in the company during their initial run in the promotion. The duo even became World Tag Team Champions once before disbanding after Christian Cage, who had been a mentor for them, turned on Jurassic Express and took Luchasaurus with him.

Ad
Ad

Huge episode of AEW Dynamite lined up for this week

This week's episode of Dynamite marks the sixth anniversary of the show's existence and will be a special 2.5-hour-long episode to celebrate the occasion. It will emanate from Hollywood, Florida, this week and is expected to be a huge event, given its grand nature.

Apart from featuring the first appearance of the Jurassic Express since reuniting, the show will also see Kyle Fletcher defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. It will also feature the return of "Timeless" Toni Storm for the first time since losing her Women's World Championship.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications