Luchasaurus has a big request after blockbuster AEW reunion

Fans witnessed a major reunion take place earlier this month at AEW All Out. Former TNT Champion Jack Perry returned to the promotion after nearly eight months away and confronted his former friends, The Young Bucks. The former EVPs had ignored Perry's call after Forbidden Door 2025.They quickly overpowered Perry as they outnumbered him, and just when they were about to attack, Luchasaurus appeared to help his former partner out, reuniting Jurassic Express in the process. The two are now set to appear on this week's special edition of Dynamite.In the build-up to the special 6th Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry recently posted a video on Instagram that showed how he made the sheath that held his knife at All Out. Luchasaurus commented on the video and asked his tag partner to make a war axe for him.&quot;Putting in a request for a medieval war ax,&quot; he commented.Luchasaurus' comment on Jack Perry's reel. (Image via X/@boy_myth_legend)Jack Perry and Luchasaurus were one of the most over tag teams in the company during their initial run in the promotion. The duo even became World Tag Team Champions once before disbanding after Christian Cage, who had been a mentor for them, turned on Jurassic Express and took Luchasaurus with him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHuge episode of AEW Dynamite lined up for this weekThis week's episode of Dynamite marks the sixth anniversary of the show's existence and will be a special 2.5-hour-long episode to celebrate the occasion. It will emanate from Hollywood, Florida, this week and is expected to be a huge event, given its grand nature.Apart from featuring the first appearance of the Jurassic Express since reuniting, the show will also see Kyle Fletcher defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. It will also feature the return of &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm for the first time since losing her Women's World Championship.