Jack Perry opens up about major presentation change upon AEW return

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:02 GMT
Jack Perry [Image taken via AEW
Jack Perry [Image taken via AEW's YouTube]

Jack Perry recently made his return to AEW at All Out, and on the night, he showcased a major presentation change. Now, the Scapegoat has spoken about that change.

Ad

Jack Perry was absent from AEW programming for several months before he made a shocking appearance at the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view. The former TNT champion also turned face by attacking his former Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, and reuniting with his old friend Luchasaurus to reform the Jurassic Express, seemingly. What made fans even more ecstatic was that after the embrace, Perry's Jungle Boy theme song (Tarzan Boy) played throughout the Scotiabank Arena, with everyone in attendance singing along. For those unaware, Perry abandoned the Jungle Boy persona in 2023 and adopted a more conniving gimmick, known as the "Scapegoat." However, Perry's return at All Out indicated that he's reverting to his old gimmick, and in a recent interview, he discussed that change.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to VICE, Perry stated that he was initially uncertain about the presentation change but felt more assured when he heard the people sing the "Tarzan Boy" theme song.

"I think the song is here to stay. It’s funny ’cause I was thinking about that. I was like, ‘I don’t know, we have a different look.’ The thing that solidified it for me was that people were singing it before we even played it. I’ve been off about a year, I was the Scapegoat before this, I’m wearing all black with a knife on my belt. He’s in all black and people are singing that song," said Perry [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Joey Janela reacts to Jack Perry's return to AEW

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently reacted to Perry's return by sending a bold message on X. The 36-year-old star, who left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, was referencing Perry and Luchasaurus' embrace at All Out, along with the Jungle Boy theme (Tarzan Boy) echoing through the arena, when he mentioned that his contributions to the world of wrestling are undeniable. It is worth noting that Perry credits Janela for his Jungle Boy theme.

Ad
"My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻," wrote Janela on X.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the reformed Jurassic Express.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications