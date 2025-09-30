Jack Perry opens up about major presentation change upon AEW return

Jack Perry recently made his return to AEW at All Out, and on the night, he showcased a major presentation change. Now, the Scapegoat has spoken about that change.Jack Perry was absent from AEW programming for several months before he made a shocking appearance at the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view. The former TNT champion also turned face by attacking his former Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, and reuniting with his old friend Luchasaurus to reform the Jurassic Express, seemingly. What made fans even more ecstatic was that after the embrace, Perry's Jungle Boy theme song (Tarzan Boy) played throughout the Scotiabank Arena, with everyone in attendance singing along. For those unaware, Perry abandoned the Jungle Boy persona in 2023 and adopted a more conniving gimmick, known as the &quot;Scapegoat.&quot; However, Perry's return at All Out indicated that he's reverting to his old gimmick, and in a recent interview, he discussed that change.Speaking to VICE, Perry stated that he was initially uncertain about the presentation change but felt more assured when he heard the people sing the &quot;Tarzan Boy&quot; theme song.&quot;I think the song is here to stay. It’s funny ’cause I was thinking about that. I was like, ‘I don’t know, we have a different look.’ The thing that solidified it for me was that people were singing it before we even played it. I’ve been off about a year, I was the Scapegoat before this, I’m wearing all black with a knife on my belt. He’s in all black and people are singing that song,&quot; said Perry [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]Joey Janela reacts to Jack Perry's return to AEWFormer AEW star Joey Janela recently reacted to Perry's return by sending a bold message on X. The 36-year-old star, who left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, was referencing Perry and Luchasaurus' embrace at All Out, along with the Jungle Boy theme (Tarzan Boy) echoing through the arena, when he mentioned that his contributions to the world of wrestling are undeniable. It is worth noting that Perry credits Janela for his Jungle Boy theme.&quot;My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻,&quot; wrote Janela on X.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the reformed Jurassic Express.