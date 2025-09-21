Former AEW star sends a message after Jack Perry reunites with old friend at All Out

Jack Perry finally made his return to AEW programming at All Out and reunited with an old ally. Now, a former AEW star has sent a bold message reacting to the same. Last night on All Out, we saw a blockbuster 4-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships involving champions Brodido (Bandido and Brody King), Jetspeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey), the Young Bucks, and the team of Josh Alexander and Hechicero. After some intense moments and back-and-forth where all teams tried to get their hands on the gold, Brodido managed to retain it. However, it was what happened in the aftermath that got the crowd excited. After the match, the Young Bucks were confronted by a returning Jack Perry, who flipped them off before attacking them. Moments later, the Bucks gained the upper hand on the Scapegoat, but just as they were about to hit him with their signature BTE Trigger, the lights went out. When they came back on, Perry's old friend Luchasaurus appeared and took out the Bucks. Afterwards, the Scapegoat and Luchasaurus embraced in the ring, seemingly marking the return of their tag team, Jurassic Express. Now, former AEW star Joey Janela, who left the company in 2022, has responded to this reunion with an intriguing message on X. For those unaware, Perry had previously credited his Jungle Boy theme (Tarzan Boy), which played at All Out after his embrace with Luchasaurus, to Janela, and that explains the latter's message.&quot;My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻,&quot; wrote JanelaJack Perry had sent a threatening message to Young Bucks ahead of AEW All Out There were tensions between Jack Perry and the Bucks ever since the former accused Matt and Nick of abandoning him during his feud against Daniel Garcia in 2024, which culminated in a match at Full Gear with the TNT title on the line. This was the last time Perry was seen on AEW TV up until All Out 2025.Ahead of the pay-per-view, however, the Bucks revealed a note with a threat message on a recent edition of their Being The Elite. The note was seemingly from Perry. &quot;For the next time you want to stab me in the back,&quot; said the note.Now that Perry has returned to TV and reunited with Luchasaurus, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the duo.