"He almost killed himself" - WWE veteran says Sting might have lied after horrifying spot (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has called into question Sting's actions on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The Icon attempted a dangerous spot during the show and narrowly escaped severe damage. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell was seemingly displeased with the Hall of Famer's decision to execute the sequence.

The spot in question occurred in the Tornado Tag Team match where Sting teamed up with his long-time protégé Darby Allin. The duo locked horns with "Painmaker" Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

In the match, Sting attempted to dive off the top of a ladder set up in the ring onto a prone Sammy Guevara, who was lying across two tables at ringside. The Icon just managed to connect with the splash, but it was clear that the sequence did not go exactly according to plan.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell speculated that Sting possibly lied about the injuries he sustained doing the dangerous stunt.

“The Sting dive off the ladder onto the two tables that he missed. He almost killed himself (…). He got knocked out. He said he didn’t, but he did. You could tell when he sat up he didn’t know where he was, he was on dream street. He knocked a tooth out.” [01:49 – 02:11]

According to Darby Allin and Sting himself, no serious damage was done due to the sequence. However, many have questioned whether the spot should have been allowed in the first place.

WWE Hall of Famer says Sting can retire at AEW All In 2023

WWE legend Booker T recently discussed the idea of Sting retiring at AEW's upcoming All In event, noting that there will be a massive crowd in attendance.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T entertained the idea of Sting's final match being against Chris Jericho in front of the Wembley Stadium crowd. While not giving a definitive answer on whether this will, in fact, take place, he did note that this "would be a great match."

It's difficult to think of a better setting for the legend's retirement, considering that close to 90,000 adoring fans are expected to attend the event. However, only time will tell whether August 27, 2023, will mark the end of Sting's illustrious career.

