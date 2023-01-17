"He should always be in the main event" - Kurt Angle feels WWE legend still has a lot left in the tank

Kurt Angle recently provided his honest opinion about a former WWE World Champion.

The superstar in question is Chris Jericho.

Jericho was the first AEW World Champion. His addition to the roster in 2019 gave the young brand some much-needed legitimacy, establishing Tony Khan's promotion as a serious rival to WWE. Since then, Jericho has remained in prominence by adapting efficiently to the active scene.

In a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE legend Kurt Angle spoke about how the Ocho deserved to be pushed in any promotion due to the latter's exceptional talent.

"Regardless, Chris Jericho is a huge star," Angle said. "He should always be in the main event, and he should be winning a lot of matches. It's not like he's past his prime. He's still going as well as he ever has, and as long as he's doing that you need to continue to push him." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Chris Jericho is the biggest star in AEW

While The Ocho may be getting on in years, he is apparently still at the top of the AEW list for WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

In an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran stated that Jericho is skilled in several areas instead of only focusing on the in-ring talent. He also mentioned that the promotion was lucky to have the Ocho on its roster.

"Chris [Jericho] is so good at so many things, whether it be acting as sort of a faux manager, as a heel, as a baby face, as a commentator, he’s good at everything he does because he applies himself and he prepares for success. So, I’m a big Chris Jericho fan and I’ll just say this, AEW is lucky to have a lot of the talents we have. Without question, he’s certainly right at the top of the list," Jim Ross said. [From 01:55 - 02:26]

Jericho recently suffered a defeat at the hands of Ricky Starks on Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to an extended feud in the coming weeks.

