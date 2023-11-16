Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland recently teased a massive return of a 47-year-old star after eleven months of absence. The star in question is rapper Rick Ross, who made a few appearances on All Elite Wrestling programming last year.

The Boss was involved in Swerve Strickland's storyline and played a key role in splitting the team of Strickland and Keith Lee, followed by the formation of Mogul Affiliates, which included the Killshot, Parker Boudreaux, and Trench.

During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Swerve Strickland said Ross is busy at the moment but could return to AEW any time.

"You stay tuned. He could pop up anywhere. This man just dropped a huge single with Meek Mill. He's busy working, but he'll always have time for AEW and especially myself. He can drop in at any moment," Swerve said.

Strickland is gearing up for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear, where the 33-year-old will lock horns with the former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match.

Swerve Strickland would love to see one of the hottest free agents join AEW

Former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan recently entered free agency after the expiry of his contract.

Speaking on Fightful's Grapsody, Strickland said Sami Callihan was his mentor during his work in the independent circuit. The leader of the Mogul Embassy called the 36-year-old a brilliant mind and added that he hopes to see him in All Elite Wrestling.

"Of course, I want to go after that guy. That's my mentor, man. I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career. Rey Mysterio was a big mentor to me back in Lucha Underground. Sami Callihan, when I had a really hot run on the indies and stuff. Sami was a big part of that. He's a free agent out there, I hope to see him in AEW or wherever you want to go. I just want him to prosper in this business for a long time. He deserves that, brilliant mind," Swerve Strickland said [H/T: Fightful ]

