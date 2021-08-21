"He was captured in that moment" - Wrestling veteran heaps praise on CM Punk's triumphant return to wrestling [Exclusive]

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance. He praised the former WWE star and AEW for the naturalistic feel of the segment.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, veterans Dutch Mantell and Kenny Bolin expressed their contrasting opinions about CM Punk's appearance. While Bolin was critical of certain things, Mantell lauded AEW for granting CM Punk the freedom to speak his mind.

Dutch Mantell opined that the whole segment, from CM Punk sitting in the middle of the ring to jumping into the crowd, was executed perfectly:

"He didn't have to say anything. You could tell he was captured in that moment. And he went and sat down in the stage, which is his trademark, and they popped to that, and then he jumped into the crowd as you said, and they popped to that. I think that interview was not scripted for him. They probably told him just go out and speak whatever you feel and make sure you get Darby Allin into it. And he took it, and he ran with it. And it worked," said Dutch Mantell.

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell stated that it was the right decision to let CM Punk open AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The WWE veteran explained that Chicago fans are known for being restless and could have rained down boos had they not gotten what they wanted to see:

"But I think it was the best thing to do to open with CM Punk because I think the crowd could have turned on you for that a little bit. Because the Chicago crowd is famous for that," said Dutch Mantell.

CM Punk will be in action at AEW All Out 2021

During his instantly iconic promo on AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk laid down a challenge to Darby Allin for a match at AEW All Out 2021. Punk's challenge didn't come out of thin air, as the former TNT Champion had teased wrestling the former WWE star a few weeks ago.

Moments after The First Dance went off the air, Darby Allin accepted CM Punk's challenge.

Moments after The First Dance went off the air, Darby Allin accepted CM Punk's challenge. It now remains to be seen whether Punk comes out on top in his first outing in nearly seven years at the September 5th show.

