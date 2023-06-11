"He'd be amazing if we could get him in here" - Billy Gunn on 2-time WWE Hall of Famer potentially joining AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Billy Gunn recently commented on a two-time WWE Hall of Famer potentially joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) had a legendary 30-year career across multiple promotions before retiring in 2019. However, he came out of retirement almost three years later and competed in a couple of more matches.

During his interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Billy Gunn was asked whether a team-up with Waltman could be a possibility in AEW. The former tag team champion said that it might not be the right time now as he is enjoying his run with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed.

But he added that if Sean Waltman joins All Elite Wrestling someday, he would be a "great asset" for the company.

"I don't know if that's the thing right now because I think you'd be hard-pressed to get Tony [Khan] to get me away from The Acclaimed right now. No I mean it would be great. I think we..we've tried to get, um, Sean [Waltman] in here a couple of times, things just didn't work out. But if the time's right I think he'd be a great asset because he still has you know (...) huge popularity and everybody knows him. And he's such a good guy that he'd not only help the younger talent as well as be a good good representative for our company. He'd be amazing if we could get him in here," said Billy Gunn. [10:00-10:40]

Billy Gunn also stated that a top AEW star could have done well during the WWE Attitude Era

While speaking during the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunn heaped praise on Max Caster and said he would have been a perfect fit in the Attitude Era.

The WWE Hall of Famer further added that fans "would have really gotten" into Caster's work.

“I think so because he would have the (…) I think so. Only because he is a genius when it comes to his little raps and stuff. And I think in that ‘Era,’ that’s all what people wanted to do. Because it’s very interactive. That’s the biggest thing that me and Road Dogg, where we were very interactive (...), you don’t know the gravity of how that is until people that weren’t even born then know what it is."

Gunn added:

"So it has to (…) that just shows you the volume of how special that is. And I think Max would have been okay. And I think they would have really gotten into his stuff." [08:33 - 09:25]

While Max Caster has had considerable success in AEW, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in the Tony Khan-led company.

