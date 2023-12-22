"He'd be better off in WWE," "Bruh needs to get far away from AEW" - Fans are furious over 35-year-old performer's booking

AEW recently received backlash from the fans who expressed their disappointment over a former champion's booking by the company. The star in question is Wardlow.

Wardlow started his run in the Jacksonville-based company as Maxwell Jacob Friedman's (MJF) bodyguard and remained in the role for over two years. The 35-year-old gradually got over with fans, who wanted him to break free from MJF.

During Wardlow's feud with the Salt of the Earth, and the fans' reactions made it clear that they saw Mr. Mayhem as a legitimate star. The former TNT Champion eventually got free of MJF's contract and signed with Tony Khan's promotion in the storyline.

Then, he embarked on a single run and won the TNT Championship thrice. On the debut episode of Collision on June 17, 2023, Wardlow lost the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus and took a three-and-a-half-month hiatus.

Upon his return as a heel in October, AEW again booked Wardlow as a force to be reckoned with, and he kept obliterating opposition in squash matches. The War-daddy has his sights set on MJF and the AEW World title and has warned the champion about his intentions multiple times.

But, despite the dominant booking, Wardlow's current run has failed to click with the fans. The AEW star still draws decent responses from the audience, but they are nowhere near the reactions he received when he parted ways with The Salt of the Earth. Many believe that Warlow lost his momentum due to AEW's inconsistent booking.

Fans reacted to a social media post claiming that the 35-year-old has fallen off to the point that no one is interested in him. Most fans agreed to the notion, and some believed he should leave the Jacksonville-based company and join WWE.

Here are the reactions:

Disco Inferno calls Wardlow the single most wasted talent on the AEW roster

Despite having the looks and skill set of a legitimate star, the Jacksonville-based company never treated Wardlow as a main-event talent. Many believe that Mr. Mayhem has been massively underutilized.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno called Wardlow the most wasted talent in All Elite Wrestling and added that he should be at a much higher spot than he is at the time:

"Wardlow is far most wasted. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is wasted too, but Wardlow by far is easily the single most wasted talent on that show by far. I don't think there's a close second. Would you agree with that? From where he is now compared to where he should be, I would definitely say him," Inferno said. [From 00:25 to 00:46]

