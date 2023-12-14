Disco Inferno calls a 277-pound wrestler the single most wasted talent on the AEW roster

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently named 277-pound wrestler the most wasted talent on the entire AEW roster.

The star in question is Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem has been stuck in limbo since Double or Nothing last year when he squashed his former mentor and current AEW World Champion MJF in mere minutes. Though The Conductor of Violence did manage to capture the TNT Championship on three occasions, he was never promoted to the main event scene as many fans once anticipated.

After being away from TV programming for nearly four months, Wardlow recently returned to AEW with a new look and a more aggressive character. He's rumored to be one of The Devil's henchmen after some fans spotted a concrete clue about his countenance a few weeks ago.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno singled out Wardlow as the most wasted talent in AEW right now. He thinks Tony Khan hasn't used Powerhouse Hobbs to his full potential as well:

"Wardlow is far most wasted. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is wasted too, but Wardlow by far is easily the single most wasted talent on that show by far. I don't think there's a close second. Would you agree with that? From where he is now compared to where he should be, I would definitely say him," Inferno said. [From 00:25 to 00:46]

Check out the full clip below:

Jim Cornette thinks Wardlow is The Devil in AEW

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Former WWE manager Jim Cornette stated that it would make more sense if Wardlow were to be unveiled as the man behind The Devil mask:

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him (MJF) down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense."

Expand Tweet

Wardlow has been on a six-match winning streak since his return, with his most recent victory coming off against Willie Mack on Collision last week.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.