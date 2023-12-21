6'2" star seemingly teases massive rematch with MJF

MJF's reign as AEW World Champion will cross 400 days next week, but the troubled star is facing several looming dangers in the form of Samoa Joe, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and the mysterious Devil. However, the one to ultimately put him down could be his former bodyguard, Wardlow.

Wardlow made his debut as MJF's hired muscle in November 2019. The 35-year-old was often the target of Maxwell's abuse until, at Revolution 2022, he betrayed his employer, helping CM Punk defeat MJF in their acclaimed Dog Collar Match.

The two former partners would go on to feud with each other, culminating in The War Dog destroying Friedman at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. When a fan pointed out that the AEW World Champion had not been pinned in singles competition since that match, Mr. Mayhem responded with a laugh:

"Lol," wrote Wardlow on X.

Wardlow has made clear his intention to take the world title from his former employer, but he may not get that chance. Samoa Joe has been promised a title match against the champion at AEW Worlds End on December 30, and the odds aren't looking good for The Salt of the Earth.

MJF claims he has not re-signed with AEW

Despite rumors that he had signed an extension with All Elite Wrestling last year, Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently went on record to claim that he had done no such thing.

MJF is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history and has enjoyed a spotlight at the top of the card all year long, so it's strange to think that his current deal could expire on January 1st. But, as Friedman told SI Media, that's exactly what's happening:

"I’ve been saying the same thing [about my contract expiration date]. I never lied. January 1st, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something leaked out about Cody [Rhodes] having secretly re-signed and then he showed up [in WWE]. Something got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan or you know… I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW, I wanna stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view [Worlds End], it’s time to assess the situation for a professional setting. So… not yet [I haven’t re-signed]," said Friedman.

If Max's deal does expire on January 1st, one would think that the outcome of his AEW World Championship match against Samoa Joe at Worlds End – just two days prior – is obvious. However, stranger things have happened in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think MJF is telling the truth about his contract? Do you think he'll make the jump to WWE or stay with Tony Khan's promotion? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!