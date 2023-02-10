"He'd be Perfect Backup for Keith Lee" - Twitter loses it as AEW possibly offers a contract to former WWE Superstar 

The Twitterverse was in splits after the latest reports that another former WWE Superstar was offered an AEW contract. The star was 34-year-old wrestler EJ Nduka.
EJ Nduka made his AEW debut by wrestling Konosuke Takeshita during the January 28th taping of Dark. The episode aired this past week. Although he lost the match, Tony Khan was seemingly impressed by his performance.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Nduka was offered an AEW contract following his match. But there is no confirmation if the former WWE Superstar accepted the offer.
The wrestling world reacted to the report. Some felt that he could easily fit into several factions, such as Jade Cargill's Baddies, or could also team up with Keith Lee to take on Swerve Strickland's faction.
Fans were excited about the news and believed that if Nduka accepted the offer, it would be huge for the promotion.
A few had followed him during his MLW run and shared that he was a top star in the promotion.
Some members of the wrestling world had concerns about Nduka signing with AEW as the roster was already stacked, and therefore he would either be rarely used or lost in the shuffle.
WWE CCO Triple H compared EJ Nduka to the Great One The Rock
The former WWE Superstar was released from the promotion back in 2021. He was recently interviewed by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp in an edition of Grapsody Reviews. During the interview, Nduka mentioned that Triple H compared him to The Rock during an advertising shoot at the Performance Center.
"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne,'" E.J. Nduka said. (H/T Fightful)
Nduka had a good run in MLW, but in WWE only had two matches and lost both.
