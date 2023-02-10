"He'd be Perfect Backup for Keith Lee" - Twitter loses it as AEW possibly offers a contract to former WWE Superstar 

The Twitterverse was in splits after the latest reports that another former WWE Superstar was offered an AEW contract. The star was 34-year-old wrestler EJ Nduka.

EJ Nduka made his AEW debut by wrestling Konosuke Takeshita during the January 28th taping of Dark. The episode aired this past week. Although he lost the match, Tony Khan was seemingly impressed by his performance.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Nduka was offered an AEW contract following his match. But there is no confirmation if the former WWE Superstar accepted the offer.

No word yet if he's accepted. Meltzer says EJ Nduka was offered an AEW contract following his match with Takeshita on #AEWDark

The wrestling world reacted to the report. Some felt that he could easily fit into several factions, such as Jade Cargill's Baddies, or could also team up with Keith Lee to take on Swerve Strickland's faction.

If True, I Hope He Accepted It Like I Said, He Would Be a Great Asset To Ring of Honor and He Would Honestly Be Perfect in The Mogul Affiliates Stable With Swerve If TK Wants To Use Him on AEW TV

BIGLAZ @LazRuiz2 @MILANO_MOBBBB @AEW Man. I wonder what happened with him and MLw. Looked like they were getting him ready to go against hammerstone. But oh well. I'd have him come in as keith Lee's backup against mogul affiliates. @MILANO_MOBBBB @AEW Man. I wonder what happened with him and MLw. Looked like they were getting him ready to go against hammerstone. But oh well. I'd have him come in as keith Lee's backup against mogul affiliates.

Perfect fold for Mogul Affiliates imo

Fans were excited about the news and believed that if Nduka accepted the offer, it would be huge for the promotion.

Balder @DreadnaughtVal @WrestlingCovers He moves good and has a personal look hope he pops up again @WrestlingCovers He moves good and has a personal look hope he pops up again

This is a solid signing. Starting 2023 strong with EJ Nduka (literally)

I really hope this is true. EJ Nduka is exciting to watch and would be a great fit on @AEW

DEEZ @KSmTalbot @WrestlingCovers Massive get for AEW if they get him. @WrestlingCovers Massive get for AEW if they get him.

A few had followed him during his MLW run and shared that he was a top star in the promotion.

madg27ny @madg27ny1 @WrestlingCovers He had impressive matches on #MLW Fusion this week as well #ProWrestling Why not talk more about one of the few remaining major leagues in wrestling #MLW @WrestlingCovers He had impressive matches on #MLWFusion this week as well #ProWrestling Why not talk more about one of the few remaining major leagues in wrestling #MLW

Some members of the wrestling world had concerns about Nduka signing with AEW as the roster was already stacked, and therefore he would either be rarely used or lost in the shuffle.

Andy Gordon @_AndyGordon_ @WrestlingCovers He’s better off staying out of AEW. He’d be lost in the shuffle of the over 200 people under contract already. @WrestlingCovers He’s better off staying out of AEW. He’d be lost in the shuffle of the over 200 people under contract already.

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @WrestlingCovers No one is ever gonna get used in AEW with all these signings. @WrestlingCovers No one is ever gonna get used in AEW with all these signings.

Marvalis 🕹 @MarvalisWun @WrestlingCovers Why does Tony keep signing ppl he uses once or twice then forget about them. He needs to focus on his roster that he isn’t fully using currently. @WrestlingCovers Why does Tony keep signing ppl he uses once or twice then forget about them. He needs to focus on his roster that he isn’t fully using currently.

“Very Rare” Troy O’Dell @JustTroy_ @WrestlingCovers Tony balling 🤣 ain’t no way you just signing talent for the sake of signing talent. I need a friend like Tony khan. @WrestlingCovers Tony balling 🤣 ain’t no way you just signing talent for the sake of signing talent. I need a friend like Tony khan.

Trevor @trevor_daniles @WrestlingCovers Why ? How much more wrestlers do they want to stash. @WrestlingCovers Why ? How much more wrestlers do they want to stash.

if you have a bad match with Takeshita and still get signed from it, there's gotta be something going on idk

WWE CCO Triple H compared EJ Nduka to the Great One The Rock

The former WWE Superstar was released from the promotion back in 2021. He was recently interviewed by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp in an edition of Grapsody Reviews. During the interview, Nduka mentioned that Triple H compared him to The Rock during an advertising shoot at the Performance Center.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne,'" E.J. Nduka said. (H/T Fightful)

Nduka had a good run in MLW, but in WWE only had two matches and lost both.

Would you like to see the MLW star back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

