“He is dangerous” - Eric Bischoff urges AEW to use 73-year-old personality on television

Eric Bischoff has urged AEW to use a 73-year-old personality on television, and if that happens, it will have the entire wrestling industry talking. This personality broke the internet once already and could do it again, according to Bischoff.

The personality would be none other than Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan. The 73-year-old showed up on AEW Dynamite when The Elite attacked his son and that took everybody by storm. It was the first time that he showed up inside the ring and it was to check on his son.

Bischoff was talking about how there were no intimidating characters in the Jacksonville-based company but made an exception for Shahid Khan. Eric was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he said that Tony Khan's father looked dangerous.

“Shad Khan looks dangerous, he has got that look. If you were casting a movie or you were casting a wrestling show, you would want that imposing character that would have some kind of f*****g tricks up their sleeve that you could never imagine or afford. Yeah, that would be that guy and I would cast Shad Khan. He is dangerous," Eric Bischoff said. [5:49 - 6:06]

You can watch the video below:

What the future has in store for Shahid Khan and Tony Khan remains to be seen.

Eric Bischoff revealed how to use Shahid Khan in AEW

During the same conversation, after speaking about how intimidating Shahid Khan was, Eric Bischoff went off about how he would use him in AEW. The former RAW General Manager said that he would not use him every day but every once in a while to keep that aura going.

“I would actually think I would advocate for it, done properly, it could add a sh*t ton of credibility to this and that element of danger. All of a sudden, everybody involved including 'Jungle' Jack Perry, The Bucks, and and all those characters, now there’s stakes because now the sh*t’s hitting the fan. I hope we do see him. If we don't, it will be a miss because using him effectively and you could do it over a long term," Eric Bischoff said. [7:03 - 7:37]

If Tony Khan does listen to the advice of Bischoff and the move pays off, then it could be great when it comes to the ratings as the entire wrestling world will be tuning into AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.