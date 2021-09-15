"He definitely wouldn't be this over in WWE"- WCW legend Konnan praises popular AEW star

WCW legend Konnan recently heaped praise on the match between Miro and Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out, stating that it was a hard-hitting contest.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin it 100, Konnan stated that he loved the way fans were fully behind Kingston in his match against Miro. He added that Kingston wouldn't have been this over in WWE, compared to how popular he is in AEW. The WCW legend appreciated the story within the match, especially at the end where The Mad King sold the low blow.

"This was a hard-hitting match," said Konnan. "The people were really behind Eddie. He definitely wouldn't be this over in WWE, that's for damn sure. And I like at the very end he did a really cool stun kind of drunk groggy sell, and then Miro won. This was a good, physical match."

Given the lack of proper build-up, the TNT Championship bout between Miro and Eddie Kingston exceeded everybody's expectations. It was a brutal battle in which both men went all out to open the pay-per-view.

At one point, The Mad King came quite close to beating Miro, but the champion used some heelish tactics to conquer the challenger. Though he didn't win the bout, Kingston won the hearts of the people present that night with his breathtaking performance.

What's next for Eddie Kingston in AEW?

Given his skills on the mic and in the ring, Eddie Kingston has arguably been underutilized by the company. That being said, his alliance with AEW's Jon Moxley has given him sufficient television time in recent months.

Both men are yet to get their hands on the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They challenged the previous champions, Nick and Matt Jackson, at Double or Nothing this year, but Moxley's impending hiatus at the time prevented a title change.

With the upcoming AEW Dynamite set to emanate from Newark, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will face Jeff Parker and Matt Lee of 2point0. Both teams have clashed a few times in recent weeks. It remains to be seen which duo will get the last laugh in what will be another must-see contest.

