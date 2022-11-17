"He would have done very well in WWE" - Ric Flair thinks major AEW star is not jumping ship after recent events

WWE has seemingly lost a considerably talented AEW star as a possible recruit, according to Ric Flair.

After the series of controversial events kickstarted by MJF no-showing a fan meet in May 2022, many speculated that the Long Island native had finally snapped and left AEW. However, he returned in September at the All Out pay-per-view to a hero's welcome, despite portraying the same heel character.

While MJF has made multiple allusions to potentially joining the Stamford-based company when his contract expires in 2024 but Ric Flair believes that the young talent will remain exactly where he is.

During the recent episode of To Be The Man podcast, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on MJF's decision to stay with AEW.

"During his [MJF] time off and all the negotiations, and whatever decision he made to come back, obviously Tony came up with the money and Tony made what he considered to be the right decision, which I think is great that he stayed. He would have done very well in WWE, but I am proud of him for staying there, which means Tony made him happy. There is only one way to go with the guy, you don't cut him short... you get him over and then you go back and try to get it back 2 more times," said Flair. [From 37:13 to 37:47]

Only time will tell what the future holds for MJF in AEW.

Another WWE legend recently praised MJF

Fans have already lauded the Salt of the Earth for being a "generational talent" in the making. It seems that former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes feels the same.

In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, the former WWE Superstar praised MJF:

"MJF also delivers, but he's just on the cusp of his greatness, and he's doing so many great things right now. The heel, babyface, tweener, back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. I've talked to MJF about this, 'Sooner or later you're gonna be a babyface, buddy,' and it looks like that's kind of where they're going 'cause they love him." [H/T :Wrestling Inc]

With Full Gear right around the corner, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Jon Moxley can defend his title successfully.

