"He is my enemy (again)" - AEW star reacts after possible heel turn on Collision

A popular AEW star reacted to a potential heel turn on Collision. The wrestler is none other than the 'Very Nice' Danhausen.

Tonight on the main event of AEW Collision, CM Punk and 'Absolute' Ricky Starks wrestled each other in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Both stars had battled multiple former champions to get to the finale.

The Second City Saint advanced to the finals by defeating stars such as Satoshi Kojima and Samoa Joe. Starks, on the other hand, defeated former WWE star Dustin Rhodes and Powerhouse Hobbs to qualify.

Starks seemed to have given everything he had and still was unable to get the victory. Toward the end of the match, he hit a Spear but failed to capitalize as CM Punk rolled out of the ring. With nothing left in his arsenal, The Absolute One was forced to cheat his way to victory.

The final sequence saw both the stars rolling up each other for the pinfall win, and finally, Starks pinned Punk, and as the former FTW Champion was holding onto the ropes, the former WWE Superstar could not kick out. Thus Ricky Starks won the match and the tournament.

This enraged Danhausen, as he took to Twitter to claim that the winner of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was once again his enemy.

"Ricky Starks has betrayed my friend. He is my enemy (again)," Danhausen tweeted.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Ricky Starks has betrayed my friend. He is my enemy (again)

The AEW star also disrespected Jushin Thunder Liger by grabbing the trophy from the wrestling legend as Starks was walking toward the entrance ramp.

Do you think this was an official heel turn? Let us know in the comments section below.