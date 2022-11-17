"He is enjoying retirement" - Wrestling fans want former NXT Champion to return to WWE under Triple H's regime after a wretched run in AEW

AEW may not have proven to be a better home than WWE for some stars that jumped ship, with fans recently pointing to Adam Cole as an example.

The Panama City Playboy made a splash in the pro wrestling scene back in 2017 when he joined the NXT roster. His skill and aura were soon noticed, and he gained a dedicated fanbase through his talent. However, he was not seen again in the Stamford-based company after his contract expired in 2021.

In September of last year, Adam Cole made his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view, joining The Elite to establish himself as a heel. Despite getting a massive fan reaction, his prominence as a wrestler soon began to wane as he did not have a meaningful storyline in the company.

A number of posts recently emerged on Twitter, nostalgically reminiscing about Adam Cole's peak in NXT. You can check some of them out below.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 @TheEnemiesPE3 UE was legit the coolest thing in wrestling at one point @TheEnemiesPE3 UE was legit the coolest thing in wrestling at one point 😭

Rated X @AntiMarkJr @JobberNationTV @TheEnemiesPE3 Poor guy lost everything due to his GF🤣🤣 he should have stayed in wwe itself wr he was a star @JobberNationTV @TheEnemiesPE3 Poor guy lost everything due to his GF🤣🤣 he should have stayed in wwe itself wr he was a star

ForumsUnited @forums_united @TheEnemiesPE3 If Adam Cole had just signed that contract, Vince why did u give him that awful Kieth Lee pitch @TheEnemiesPE3 If Adam Cole had just signed that contract, Vince why did u give him that awful Kieth Lee pitch😫😫

elenora @Pamaelic @TheEnemiesPE3 @JobberNationTV Shame he left to get badly injured in aew an be on the shelf for almost half a year now @TheEnemiesPE3 @JobberNationTV Shame he left to get badly injured in aew an be on the shelf for almost half a year now

liam | wrestling @wydevillex @TheEnemiesPE3 adam cole is the greatest superstar of the black & gold era. miss him so much @TheEnemiesPE3 adam cole is the greatest superstar of the black & gold era. miss him so much

While many fans certainly want Cole to return to WWE, it remains to be seen what he will choose in the future.

The latest update of the former WWE star's health is disappointing

Adam Cole has been out of action since June after reportedly suffering a concussion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Cole was earlier reported by The Wrestling Observer to have sustained a "severe concussion" that might keep him out for a long period. The most recent report from Bryan Alvarez adds nothing new to the news, which has fueled further speculation of the former WWE star's unfavorable condition.

“I’ve heard nothing as of late about Adam Cole," Alvarez said.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 3 years ago Adam Cole carried the build to Survivor Series. My man was putting up 96 Jordan numbers 3 years ago Adam Cole carried the build to Survivor Series. My man was putting up 96 Jordan numbers🔥 https://t.co/fkN92Ng4dV

Before Forbidden Door, Cole's last big match in AEW was at Double or Nothing in May, where he defeated Samoa Joe to win the first Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. It remains to be seen if he will rejoin Tony Khan's roster in the coming months.

Do you think Adam Cole should return to Triple H's roster? Sound off in the comments below!

