"He even got people to turn on CM Punk" - Wrestling fans savagely roast 40-year-old star following AEW Full Gear 2022

Some fans are seemingly unhappy with a certain AEW veteran who performed at Full Gear.
The wrestler in question, Eddie Kingston, has had a significant run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Prior to that, he had also performed for numerous brands like IMPACT, NWA, PWG, and ROH. He is widely acclaimed for his promo skills and is regarded as one of the best speakers in pro wrestling today.
The Mad King has also faced some of the best wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster. Apart from stars like Lance Archer, Kingston has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and even CM Punk.
The one thing that seemingly holds him back as a wrestler is often pointed out to be his physique. The Mad King is not chiseled out with a muscular build and so goes against the conventional image of a pro wrestler.
Recently facing off against Jun Akiyama on the Full Gear pre-show, he became a target for fan insults on social media. While some fans believe that Kingston is one of the best on the roster, most think that the star leaves much to be desired.
Eddie Kingston has been insulted by an AEW star as well
Fans are apparently not the only ones to bash the Mad King on social media. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF has also previously taken a shot at him.
On Twitter, one fan stated that she wanted to see The Salt of the Earth take on Eddie Kingston. However, Friedman promptly dismissed such a possibility:
"I'll never wrestle that slob," tweeted MJF.
You can check out the full tweet here:
Maxwell Jacob Friedman, ironically, has previously wrestled "that slob." Friedman and Kingston have only wrestled in one singles bout against each other. The bout took place in 2018 at an IWA Mid-South event, with MJF winning.
