"He even got people to turn on CM Punk" - Wrestling fans savagely roast 40-year-old star following AEW Full Gear 2022

Some fans are seemingly unhappy with a certain AEW veteran who performed at Full Gear.

The wrestler in question, Eddie Kingston, has had a significant run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Prior to that, he had also performed for numerous brands like IMPACT, NWA, PWG, and ROH. He is widely acclaimed for his promo skills and is regarded as one of the best speakers in pro wrestling today.

The Mad King has also faced some of the best wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster. Apart from stars like Lance Archer, Kingston has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, and even CM Punk.

The one thing that seemingly holds him back as a wrestler is often pointed out to be his physique. The Mad King is not chiseled out with a muscular build and so goes against the conventional image of a pro wrestler.

Recently facing off against Jun Akiyama on the Full Gear pre-show, he became a target for fan insults on social media. While some fans believe that Kingston is one of the best on the roster, most think that the star leaves much to be desired.

Extremo Bang Bang @BangExtremo @JobberNationTV And even so, he has more support from the public and excites them in their fights, something that Karrion Kross has not done and that Triple H pointed to him as the future face of the company. @JobberNationTV And even so, he has more support from the public and excites them in their fights, something that Karrion Kross has not done and that Triple H pointed to him as the future face of the company.

haley valentine (cyberpunk era) @valentinevxn @JobberNationTV He rules. He's a phenomenal promo and one of the realest dudes in the ring. Dude makes it feel like a fight. @JobberNationTV He rules. He's a phenomenal promo and one of the realest dudes in the ring. Dude makes it feel like a fight.

Jay Mark @Eastsidebiggs @JobberNationTV He’s the likable Everyman character. He knows how to connect to the crowd better than majority of today’s wrestlers. His look holds him back from ever being taken seriously as a main event draw. He looks like the janitor, even comes out with keys around his neck. @JobberNationTV He’s the likable Everyman character. He knows how to connect to the crowd better than majority of today’s wrestlers. His look holds him back from ever being taken seriously as a main event draw. He looks like the janitor, even comes out with keys around his neck. 😁

FollowTheFireflys 🐇 @shamrock_187 @JobberNationTV I’m wait ya, I see nothing. If anything she should be like heyman (a mouth piece) as he’s got mic skills that’s all tho @JobberNationTV I’m wait ya, I see nothing. If anything she should be like heyman (a mouth piece) as he’s got mic skills that’s all tho

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @JobberNationTV Great promo guy. He should never win a title. His story should be being a failuer @JobberNationTV Great promo guy. He should never win a title. His story should be being a failuer

frank orieko @FOrieko @JobberNationTV If almost everyone likes him and he even got people to turn on cm punk and you don't like him then you are the one having a problem. @JobberNationTV If almost everyone likes him and he even got people to turn on cm punk and you don't like him then you are the one having a problem.

troy thundernova @TonyTrotmann



dude doesn’t have the look, seems slow, seems to get gassed easily @JobberNationTV yeah i gotta agree with thisdude doesn’t have the look, seems slow, seems to get gassed easily @JobberNationTV yeah i gotta agree with thisdude doesn’t have the look, seems slow, seems to get gassed easily

Eddie Kingston has been insulted by an AEW star as well

Fans are apparently not the only ones to bash the Mad King on social media. Reigning AEW World Champion MJF has also previously taken a shot at him.

On Twitter, one fan stated that she wanted to see The Salt of the Earth take on Eddie Kingston. However, Friedman promptly dismissed such a possibility:

"I'll never wrestle that slob," tweeted MJF.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, ironically, has previously wrestled "that slob." Friedman and Kingston have only wrestled in one singles bout against each other. The bout took place in 2018 at an IWA Mid-South event, with MJF winning.

Do you think AEW star Eddie Kingston is a good wrestler? Sound off in the comments below!

