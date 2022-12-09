While AEW started off strong during its early stages, Vince McMahon and Triple H have apparently halted the promotion's momentum, according to Jim Cornette.

It is no secret that Tony Khan's promotion has been marred by setbacks in the last few months. Understandably, the company has seen a downfall in ratings and viewership. Jim Cornette, however, believes that the ascension of WWE is a reason as well.

In a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette explained how the Jacksonville-based promotion was apparently planned to be a savior for wrestlers and fans unhappy with Vince McMahon's management. However, McMahon's departure and Triple H's ascension to power negatively affected Tony Khan.

"All of a sudden Vince catches on fire in public. I mean anybody that was mad at Vince, the heat is off of him now because he was taken down. You know, exposed as a p**vert and run off. The fans that were livid over the idea that Vince McMahon was going to be doitn all this to their favorite [stars]... they aren't mad anymore because he's gone and now they kind of remember 'well yeah but he did kind of bring us all that great stuff.' And at the same time they are not made at Triple H because he hasn't fu*ck*d anybody around." (5:36 - 6:45)

Jim Cornette has previously criticized The Elite for AEW's abysmal ratings

While the wrestling veteran thinks that Triple H and Vince McMahon are partially responsible for the current state of AEW, he recently blamed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks too.

The Elite are currently locked in battle against The Death Triangle in a best-of-seven series, with the World Trios titles at stake. In an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette recently pointed out that the storyline was hardly helping the promotion.

"They are running people off in record numbers now, because it's like 'we've discovered something that you don't want to watch, so we're gonna do nothing else but that.' What kind of fu*k*ng formula is that?" [From 0:53 to 1:10]

It remains to be seen whether The Elite will respond to these criticisms in the foreseeable future.

