"What kind of fu*k*ng formula is that?" - WWE veteran Jim Cornette pin points the real reason behind AEW's record-low ratings

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently outlined one of the biggest reasons for the AEW ratings downfall in the past few weeks.

It is no secret that Tony Khan's promotion has faced several setbacks this year, ranging from the CM Punk controversy to frequent injuries on the roster. The show's ratings seemingly reflect the turmoil, with last week's Dynamite showcasing a record-low drop.

One of the more prominent targets for criticism of the show has been the best-of-seven series between the Elite and the Death Triangle. Despite the World Trios titles being at stake, the segment has been slammed for being repetitive by fans and veterans alike.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran also called out the matches for being a major factor in the viewership drop:

"They are running people off in record numbers now, because it's like 'we've discovered something that you don't want to watch, so we're gonna do nothing else but that.' What kind of fu*k*ng formula is that?" [From 0:53 to 1:10]

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will take any measures to fix program quality in the coming weeks.

Tony Khan reportedly does not have any 'definitive plan' to book major dream match with Kenny Omega in AEW

While the Elite are still battling it out with the Death Triangle, a disappointing update on a major Kenny Omega match recently broke out.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have previously been rumored to face off sometime this year in a singles dream match. However, a new Wrestling Observer Newsletter report from Dave Meltzer recently stated that no concrete plans were in motion to make it a reality:

"Regarding Omega vs. Ospreay, essentially, this was an angle that the two have worked on since you started seeing back-and-forth stuff on Twitter. They pushed it hard when Ospreay appeared on Dynamite, and it felt like something that would be a big match on an AEW PPV show. But from the start, the idea was for it to be at WrestleKingdom."

Meltzer continued:

"Omega basically put it together with the blessing of Tony Khan. Right now there is no definitive plan for an AEW match, but it would make all the sense in the world to do the match on an AEW major show since the two went hard on pushing the feud on AEW television."

While Will Ospreay has already appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it remains to be seen if a storyline between him and Omega will take place in the future.

