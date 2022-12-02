"So much for MJF" - Wrestling fans ridicule AEW's abysmal drop in Dynamite ratings

AEW Dynamite has brought concerning viewership figures this week. The figures have attracted a lot of attention from wrestling fans as a result of the beginning of the so-called "Reign of Terror" by the new AEW World Champion MJF.

Wednesday’s live edition of Dynamite aired from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, and featured several events on the show. The TBS title celebrations for champions Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari and a promo from Jon Moxley confronted the returning "Hangman" Adam Page. Other segments included a promo from the new world champion MJF, Samoa Joe defending his AEW TNT Title against AR Fox, Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale, Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Championship Champion Dax Harwood. The main event saw AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series.

Fans were excited to see what the new AEW World Champion had to say. The latest edition of Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on TBS down from the show last week, which did 880,000. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32.

As usual, fans have responded to the ratings in a variety of ways—some nasty, some realistic, and some positive by calling MJF not a draw and a champ bust.

Check out the reactions below:

bruslesprout @bruslesprout @BrandonThurston So much for mjf being a draw lmfao @BrandonThurston So much for mjf being a draw lmfao

Viper2 @VRVyper2 @BrandonThurston Looks like so far MJF as champ is a bust. @BrandonThurston Looks like so far MJF as champ is a bust.

Jimmy @Jimbo0o617 @BrandonThurston But I thought MJF brings the ratings? Isn’t that what I was told? @BrandonThurston But I thought MJF brings the ratings? Isn’t that what I was told? https://t.co/oBinxT6UtE

Free Smoke @yomamahouce @BrandonThurston MJF’s reign is off to a fantastic start. He is like a comedian with one good set that he repeats on every show. No one cares about Dax in pointless matches. No one wants to hear Jade talk. No one wants to see the same goofy Elite stunt show anymore. @BrandonThurston MJF’s reign is off to a fantastic start. He is like a comedian with one good set that he repeats on every show. No one cares about Dax in pointless matches. No one wants to hear Jade talk. No one wants to see the same goofy Elite stunt show anymore.

During this time last year, Dynamite drew 861k viewers on 1st Dec 2021, bringing this first week of December 2022 to a close with 870k viewers. Fans have been debating the negative impact of the ratings on Twitter, depending on their point of view. The majority of viewers believe that the show's quality is not very high.

What else went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

Jon Moxley stated that he was at the top of the food chain. Hangman Page confronted him, leading to a wild brawl and brawling again backstage.

Samoa Joe defended the TNT Championship against AR Fox. Wardlow interrupted him after the match, declaring that he was coming for Joe. Willow Nightingale overcame Anna Jay even after interference from Tay Melo. Ruby Soho returned and attacked Melo after the match.

Following his victory at Full Gear, MJF made his return with William Regal, smacked Regal with brass knuckles from behind, and left. Bryan Danielson checked on him as he was being brought away on a stretcher.

The Elite overcame Death Triangle in a valiant victory to reduce their Best of Seven series deficit to 2-1 in the main event.

What did you make of Dynamite this week? Sound off in the comments below.

