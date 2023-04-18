"He goes wherever the heat is" - Fans react to 2-time WWE Champion potentially renewing feud with Chris Jericho after 9 years

Wrestling fans around the world have been buzzing with excitement after reports surfaced that former WWE Champion CM Punk is set to renew his rivalry with Chris Jericho after nine long years.

According to reports, The Straight Edge Superstar is set to return to AEW in June 2023 and is rumored to be the star of the promotion's Saturday Night Show. The wrestling world has been abuzz with rumors of Punk's return, and this news has only served to fuel the excitement among fans.

The prospect of a feud between CM Punk and Chris Jericho has been met with mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While many are excited at the thought of the two legends going head-to-head once again, others have praised Jericho for putting business first and being willing to work with a former rival.

The news has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans eagerly awaiting a potential matchup.

Check out the reactions below:

JTG @jtg_tiger @JustAlyxCentral Of COURSE Jericho wants to work with him. He goes wherever the heat is. @JustAlyxCentral Of COURSE Jericho wants to work with him. He goes wherever the heat is.

Nathan @NathanH1998_ @JustAlyxCentral Have punk face Jericho for a bit and then when the bcc and elite Feud wraps then they can do Kenny and punk @JustAlyxCentral Have punk face Jericho for a bit and then when the bcc and elite Feud wraps then they can do Kenny and punk

Technoid @Technoid12 @Cultaholic Big respect to Jericho for being an example of what a leader should be @Cultaholic Big respect to Jericho for being an example of what a leader should be

A.C @fckn_q @Cultaholic Do we really need another punk/jericho feud in 2023? @Cultaholic Do we really need another punk/jericho feud in 2023?

Kαtherine @realkatybird @fckn_q @Cultaholic I mean I would. I enjoy them working together but that’s my opinion and to each their own. @fckn_q @Cultaholic I mean I would. I enjoy them working together but that’s my opinion and to each their own.

NO FILTER @pipebombzz @Cultaholic Ewww! Punk vs Jericho match is not that exciting as Punk vs The elite @Cultaholic Ewww! Punk vs Jericho match is not that exciting as Punk vs The elite

Night Of The Living Kreg @kregermeister

This could be good stuff from both vets. @Cultaholic As much as I hate how Jericho’s acted as if Punk started this drama, if anyone is going to be a professional and know how to handle this it’s Chris.This could be good stuff from both vets. @Cultaholic As much as I hate how Jericho’s acted as if Punk started this drama, if anyone is going to be a professional and know how to handle this it’s Chris. This could be good stuff from both vets.

Gene Irvine @geneirvine12 @Cultaholic Can’t wait for different iterations of Punk vs JAS for the next 9 months @Cultaholic Can’t wait for different iterations of Punk vs JAS for the next 9 months

PONGO @Lachmiesta316 @Cultaholic If Jericho's his first feud, he shouldn't come back @Cultaholic If Jericho's his first feud, he shouldn't come back

Depressed Titans Fan @TitansForever @Cultaholic I’m sorry, Jericho and Punk isn’t gonna draw as much as an Elite and Punk feud would, The Elite need to suck it up @Cultaholic I’m sorry, Jericho and Punk isn’t gonna draw as much as an Elite and Punk feud would, The Elite need to suck it up

The potential feud between the two iconic wrestlers is sure to be a major draw for AEW, and it will be interesting to see how things play out when Punk returns to the promotion in June.

Former WWE World Champion CM Punk rumored to make AEW return after brawl with The Elite

Former WWE World Champion CM Punk is rumored to be returning to AEW after months of speculation.

Wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian claims that Warner Brothers, the parent company of TNT, has been informed about CM Punk's comeback.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Andrew Zarian via Wrestling Observer Live: "So the story here is that CM Punk's [return] is essentially happening. I know for a fact that Warner has been told that he's coming back." Andrew Zarian via Wrestling Observer Live: "So the story here is that CM Punk's [return] is essentially happening. I know for a fact that Warner has been told that he's coming back."

The Second City Saint has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since All Out 2022, and fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback ever since the alleged brawl with The Elite.

It is rumored that the former WWE World Champion may make his long-awaited return to AEW on June 21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, although there has been no official announcement yet.

