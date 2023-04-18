"He goes wherever the heat is" - Fans react to 2-time WWE Champion potentially renewing feud with Chris Jericho after 9 years

Wrestling fans around the world have been buzzing with excitement after reports surfaced that former WWE Champion CM Punk is set to renew his rivalry with Chris Jericho after nine long years.
According to reports, The Straight Edge Superstar is set to return to AEW in June 2023 and is rumored to be the star of the promotion's Saturday Night Show. The wrestling world has been abuzz with rumors of Punk's return, and this news has only served to fuel the excitement among fans.
The prospect of a feud between CM Punk and Chris Jericho has been met with mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While many are excited at the thought of the two legends going head-to-head once again, others have praised Jericho for putting business first and being willing to work with a former rival.
The news has sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans eagerly awaiting a potential matchup.
The potential feud between the two iconic wrestlers is sure to be a major draw for AEW, and it will be interesting to see how things play out when Punk returns to the promotion in June.
Former WWE World Champion CM Punk rumored to make AEW return after brawl with The Elite
Former WWE World Champion CM Punk is rumored to be returning to AEW after months of speculation.
Wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian claims that Warner Brothers, the parent company of TNT, has been informed about CM Punk's comeback.
The Second City Saint has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since All Out 2022, and fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback ever since the alleged brawl with The Elite.
It is rumored that the former WWE World Champion may make his long-awaited return to AEW on June 21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, although there has been no official announcement yet.
