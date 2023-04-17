5-time WWE World Champion is certain to come back to AEW - Reports

After months of speculation, rumors are now swirling that the former WWE World Champion, CM Punk, will be returning to AEW.

Tony Khan is set to launch a new weekly show called AEW Collision. The show is scheduled to debut on June 17 in Chicago, which is the hometown of former world champion CM Punk.

It is rumored that Punk will have significant involvement in the show, which will air for two hours every Saturday on TNT.

Wrestling journalist Andrew Zarian on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, claimed that Warner Brothers, the parent company of TNT, has been informed about the return of CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since All Out 2022, and fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback ever since the alleged brawl with The Elite.

While there has been no official announcement from AEW or CM Punk, it is being rumored that the former WWE star may make his long-awaited return to the company on June 21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Tony Khan meeting with top AEW stars for CM Punk's potential return

Tony Khan is reportedly meeting with top stars of AEW, including Chris Jericho and CM Punk. There are rumors that CM Punk may be returning to wrestling and might make his comeback on the upcoming Dynamite show in June.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a meeting between Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and FTR was scheduled to determine the possibility of working together after their previous issues. Following the "Brawl Out" incident, Jericho reportedly referred to Punk as a "cancer," which led to Punk publicly criticizing him on social media.

It remains to be seen whether these rumors will materialize into something concrete, but it is clear that the wrestling world is eagerly anticipating the return of CM Punk.

