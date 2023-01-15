"He got bum-rushed again" - Konnan believes popular star may have backtage heat in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan apparently thinks an AEW star has heat behind the scenes, judging by his recent storyline.

Wardlow was pushed massively last year during his feud with MJF. He later won the TNT Championship and teamed up with Samoa Joe, who betrayed him. Despite the rather active course of events, the former Pinnacle member has seemingly fallen off the radar lately on the AEW roster.

In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan addressed the issue of Wardlow's booking. According to the wrestling veteran, Mr. Mayhem could potentially have backstage heat, which led to his popularity dwindling.

"I've met him [Wardlow] a myriad of times and he's always very respectful, very professional, always dresses nice, looks good. He's a star, and you've made a star which is not easy, and then you let it flame out. That's your fault, unless he has heat. And the stupidest things can get you heat nowadays. So people are like walking on eggshells. But, heat or no heat, you should have pushed that guy. He should not have lost to Joe clean like he did, and then afterwards he got bum-rushed again," said Konnan. [From 1:14 to 1:49]

Konnan recently criticized AEW President Tony Khan for his inexperience

Wardlow's downfall in popularity is apparently only one instance of Tony Khan's shoddy booking, which Konnan has directly criticized before.

On his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran took Tony Khan's lack of experience as a major reason behind his flawed management. He further spoke about how one needed to be in the pro-wrestling business to understand Booker's job.

"He's [Tony Khan] still in diapers, and the thing is, I don't wanna sound vainglorious... but the thing is, if you've never been a booker, you can read about it, you can talk about it with the people that were bookers. Unless you're there you don't understand the **** that the booker goes through." [From 3:50 to 4:39]

It remains to be seen what the new year will have in store for AEW.

Do you agree with Konnan's opinion about the AEW star? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes