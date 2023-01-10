"He's still in diapers" - 35-year wrestling veteran calls out Tony Khan for AEW's record-low ratings

AEW President Tony Khan was recently called out for his management by the wrestling veteran, Konnan.

All Elite Wrestling has risen as a serious competitor to WWE's monopoly in the pro-wrestling business. Despite being established in 2019, Tony Khan has acquired some of the best pro wrestlers today. However, many have complained about the rather shoddy booking decisions by the All Elite president, which have seemingly only gotten more controversial in recent months.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the issue on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, bringing up Tony Khan's inexperience as a booker:

"He's [Tony Khan] still in diapers, and the thing is, I don't wanna sound vainglorious... but the thing is, if you've never been a booker, you can read about it, you can talk about it with the people that were bookers. Unless you're there you don't understand the **** that the booker goes through." [From 3:50 to 4:39]

While Tony Khan has been given the Booker of the Year award by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it remains to be seen if the fans will also be satisfied with his creative decisions in the future.

Konnan also commented on the CM Punk situation in AEW

While Konnan certainly thinks that Tony Khan is partly to blame for the recent issues with AEW, he also believes that CM Punk should be fired.

The Second City Saint had previously been one of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, contributing to significantly higher ratings than the average of the company. However, Konnan stated in an episode of Keepin' it 100 that the AEW roster would be better off without CM Punk.

"Well he [CM Punk] was their biggest star. But he's not an easy guy to deal with so you gotta... At what time do you cut bait? Because I've had, we've had that in WCW where you're like, Okay this guy is talented but he's always showing up late or he's always showing f*cked up or he doesn't want to do jobs. And there comes a point where you've got to draw the line," said the WCW legend. [From 2:59 to 3:22]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Tony Khan and his promotion in the new year.

Do you agree with Konnan? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes, please credit the original source and add H/T for the transcriptions.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes