"He's not an easy guy to deal with" - Wrestling veteran advises Tony Khan to release CM Punk amid standoff with AEW

Tony Khan's AEW roster would seemingly be better off without CM Punk, according to wrestling veteran Konnan.

The Second City Saint has been embroiled in a standoff with the Jacksonville-based company for the last few months after his verbal tirade at All Out. The ensuing brawl after the pay-per-view had resulted in several stars being suspended, including Punk.

According to Konnan, the problems created by CM Punk being on the roster have become reason enough for his removal. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, the veteran took examples of his time in WCW.

"Well he [CM Punk] was their biggest star. But he's not an easy guy to deal with so you gotta... At what time do you cut bait? Because I've had, we've had that in WCW where you're like, Okay this guy is talented but he's always showing up late or he's always showing f*cked up or he doesn't want to do jobs. And there comes a point where you've got to draw the line," said the WCW legend. [From 2:59 to 3:22]

Konnan also criticized another AEW star for a different reason

CM Punk is not the only one that Konnan disapproves of on the AEW roster.

In another episode of the Keepin' it 100, Konnan commented on Claudio Castagnoli's promo skills. While the former WWE star is quite skilled in the ring, his talent on the mic is far from impressive, according to the WCW veteran.

"Claudio has no charisma. They keep putting him over. I don't think he is a big star. He's a great wrestler, I just don't see him as a big star," said Konnan. [From 26:25 - 26:38]

Claudio Castagnoli is currently the ROH World Champion. The former Swiss Superman defeated Chris Jericho at the Final Battle pay-per-view to capture the title for the second time in his career.

As a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, Castagnoli is still one of the foremost stars in the promotion. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in AEW.

