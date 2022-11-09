"He got more PR in that g***amn match than he's ever gotten" – Ric Flair credits himself for WWE legend inking a deal with AEW

AEW recently signed the legendary Jeff Jarrett, who made his shocking debut during last week's Dynamite. While Ric Flair seemed happy about his former colleague making waves, he jokingly claimed that Tony Khan picked up Jarrett because of his match with the latter.

The Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view aired in July 2022. In the show's main event, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

During a recent episode of To Be The Man, The Nature Boy reacted to Double J's Dynamite debut last week. He seemed pleased to see the TNA legend back in the fold.

"It’s the push he got from the Last Match! C’mon! No Last Match with Jeff, no AEW! Are you kidding me? Let’s get serious! He got more PR in that g***amn match than he’s ever gotten! I’m happy for him. Oh, man," said Flair. (18:20 onward)

Jeff Jarrett's arrival in AEW garnered varied reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers. Meanwhile, a WWE veteran claimed that The Chosen One's position in the promotion should not include in-ring competition as he won't be able to draw viewers.

Matt Hardy believes Jeff Jarrett will add some much-needed stability to AEW

Matt Hardy has quite a history with Jarrett, as the latter left him bleeding in the middle of the ring during their last match. However, The Broken One has high expectations from Double J's new role in All Elite Wrestling.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy suggested what Jarrett could bring to the promotion.

"He is so gifted with all this great experience with all the stuff he had at TNA and Impact [Wrestling] that he did. There's a lot of things that are very beneficial, a lot of qualities Jeff Jarrett has that can really help AEW continue to grow as a brand," Hardy said. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

It remains to be seen how active Jeff Jarrett will be inside the ring. However, fans are already clamoring for the veteran to revisit his age-old rivalry with Sting.

