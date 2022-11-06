Matt Hardy has welcomed AEW's acquisition of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, noting that the move would bring stability to the young company.

Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut last Wednesday on Dynamite. He tricked Darby Allin by playing Sting's theme music and smashed him with his guitar. Jarrett was later revealed to be Jay Lethal's "friend" and immediately declared "war" against the entire AEW roster.

Afterward, Tony Khan announced that Double J was officially "All Elite." The former world champion will serve as the Director of Business Development for AEW.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy suggested that Jarrett's experience would be precious to the promotion. He added that Double J's incredible business acumen would allow All Elite Wrestling to expand its reach.

"I think he brings a ton of experience. He has worked so much on the business side of pro wrestling as far as booking India, booking foreign stuff, I mean, obviously he is so gifted with all this great experience with all the stuff he had at TNA and Impact [Wrestling] that he did. I mean, there's a lot of things that are very beneficial, a lot of qualities Jeff Jarrett has that can really help AEW continue to grow as a brand," Hardy said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Jarrett's new role will specialize in expanding the live event calendar of All Elite Wrestling for next year (2023).

AEW star Matt Hardy recalls gruesome history with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett's unannounced debut in All Elite Wrestling was met with varied reactions from the wrestling community. On Twitter, Matt Hardy shared a wounded photo of himself after getting hit with the Hall of Famer's guitar.

The altercation took place in North Carolina at WrestleCade IV on November 28, 2015. Hardy dropped his WrestleCade Championship to Jarrett at the event.

"This is true. Still hold that against Jeff Jarrett, amongst other things," Hardy tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

It will be interesting to see if Hardy can exact revenge on Jarrett for their previous encounter.

