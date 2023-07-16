"He has heat globally!" "Dominik Mysterio who?" - Twitter reacts after legitimate attack on WWE veteran at recent event

A WWE veteran was attacked following the recent Lucha Libre AAA Triplemania XXXI show, which shocked the fans.

At Triplemania, AEW star Kenny Omega took on Hijo del Vikingo in an unsuccessful attempt to win the AAA Mega Championship. At the press conference after the match, The Cleaner was jumped by WWE veteran Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. The attack was done to keep their AEW storyline fresh.

However, after the ambushing Kenny Omega, Don Callis was legitimately jumped and attacked by one of the men at the press conference. The reports have come in that the person who jumped Callis was not a fan but a photographer for the event.

The attack was shocking to many fans, but it also proved how good Don Callis is at getting heat, as the fans have compared the veteran to one of the biggest heels in WWE, Dominik Mysterio, on Twitter.

Joseph Clarke @clarkejoseph49



That will teach him to betray the UWC and Kenny Omega. @RealJackCassidy And rightfully so.That will teach him to betray the UWC and Kenny Omega.

Reganelite💙 @reganelite1 @RealJackCassidy He deserves better! The man has done a lot for the wrestling business!

ɹoɾɐɯ ˙ɐ uopuɐɹq @brandonamajor @RealJackCassidy I hope the dude's okay. This happened at a post-show press with security present. You never know what kinds of people are hiding in these crowds.

WWE veteran reportedly hurt after legitimate attack

WWE veteran Don Callis was attacked during the post-AAA TripleMania XXXI press conference.

AEW star Kenny Omega faced off against El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at the event. Don Callis previously announced that he will be in the corner of Vikingo. However, WCW legend Konnan came out before the match to send the veteran to the back.

El Hijo del Vikingo proved that he didn't need Don Callis to be victorious as he defeated The Cleaner after hitting the 630 senton for a pinfall victory.

Bryan Alvarez reported that during the post-show press conference, Don Callis confronted Kenny Omega, leading to Konosuke Takeshita attacking the AEW star.

However, Don Callis was jumped by a fan and legitimately attacked during the scene.

"Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind," Alvarez said. "Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards."

Alvarez also stated in one of his tweets that this was "absolutely not a work," and the WWE veteran was heading to San Diego for a checkup following the assault.

With the Blood and Guts match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club right around the corner, it remains a question if Callis will be medically cleared to appear on Dynamite.

