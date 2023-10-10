"HE. IS. COMING. BACK," "Yeah he's 100% returning" - Fans spot potential clue in former WWE Champion's cryptic post

The wrestling fans are buzzing with speculation as they decode a cryptic post by former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Punk, who was fired by AEW amid his backstage controversies, seems to have dropped a major hint about a potential return to WWE. His departure from All Elite Wrestling was marked by a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, adding to his list of conflicts that included a heated exchange with The Elite at All Out 2022.

After his departure from Tony Khan's promotion, reports have emerged suggesting that Punk is actively seeking a return to WWE, with talks between the two parties already underway.

While no official deal has been confirmed, the recent hints dropped by both WWE and Punk himself have fueled anticipation. The speculation gained traction after former AEW Champion's latest Instagram story featured a message: "We will meet again."

Fans on on Twitter connected the dots, speculating that this cryptic message could signify the Second City Saint's imminent return to the Stamford-based promotion.

If Punk does return to the Stamford-based promotion, this would mark the first time he has been present in WWE as he was last seen at the 2014 Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Kane.

Seth Rollins doesn't want to see CM Punk in WWE

Seth Rollins minced no words in expressing his disdain for CM Punk's potential comeback. Rollins rejected the idea of The Second City Saint returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

During an interview earlier this year, The Visionary shared his thoughts on a potential CM Punk comeback and referred to Punk as a 'cancer.'

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever [...] I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a jerk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a jerk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, Bye bye. See you later," Rollins said.

Recently, there have been several references made in Seth Rollins' feud with Shinsuke Nakamura about CM Punk. Fans have also expressed a long-standing desire to see a match between them.

