CM Punk shares cryptic message amid rumors of WWE return

CM Punk shared an interesting message today on social media amid rumors of his WWE return.

The controversial star made his long-awaited return to professional wrestling after seven years away on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage. All Elite Wrestling sold out the United Center in Chicago based on the rumor that Punk would be appearing, and he got an incredible reaction when Cult of Personality blasted through the speakers.

Unfortunately, Punk's time in AEW was marred by injury and ugly controversies. The 44-year-old went on a now infamous rant at the media scrum following AEW All Out 2022 and then brawled with The Elite backstage. Following the controversy, Punk returned on the debut episode of the Collision, only to be fired a few months later following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023.

Punk took to his Instagram story today to deliver an interesting message. The image featured the quote, "We will meet again," and many fans believe that could mean he is on his way back to WWE.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans react to CM Punk's cryptic message

The wrestling world has been captivated by the drama surrounding CM Punk's tenure in AEW, and many fans want to see him return to WWE.

Punk exited the the company in 2014 on terrible terms, and has now done the same with All Elite Wrestling. Despite his endless controversies, Punk has developed a unique bond with his fans that has them clamoring for more.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to CM Punk's cryptic post today, and the majority are hoping to see him return to WWE in the weeks ahead. However, some fans claimed that the message could also be directed toward The Elite and All Elite Wrestling.

Fans react to Punk's cryptic message.

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing wrestlers in recent memory and consistently gets fans talking. It will be interesting to see if he does manage to mend fences and return to the company down the line.

What are your thoughts on Punk's cryptic message? Let us know in the comments section below.