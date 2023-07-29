"He is joining WWE soon. Massive L for Tony" - Twitter erupts after major AEW star gets referenced during SmackDown

The wrestling world reacts after a popular AEW star subtly gets referenced on WWE SmackDown. The wrestler in question is former FTW Champion Hook.

The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil recently suffered his first loss on AEW Television. He defended his FTW Championship against Jungle Boy Jack Perry at the Blood & Guts special episode of Dynamite. After a tough fight, the latter, in the end, managed to defeat Hook via pinfall.

The 24-year-old star has not been seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion since then. It is also to be noted his father, WWE veteran Taz was not happy with how Jack Perry picked up the win.

The opening segment of tonight's episode of The Blue Brand saw Jey Uso and The Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns have another face-off ahead of their Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam.

While the two stars were changing words in the ring, a fan in the crowd caught the eye of many people watching the show from their homes. The aforementioned fan was wearing a 'Hook' T-Shirt.

Following the sighting of the merchandise, people began to speculate that the former FTW Champion is bound to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and join hands with Triple H and WWE.

Many fans were elated to see AEW and The Cold Hearted One being represented on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE veteran Taz responded to criticism about Hook's feud with Jungle Boy Jack Perry

As mentioned earlier, The Handsome Devil suffered his first defeat at the hands of his former friend Jungle Boy Jack Perry. It all started at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when Perry turned on his friend after losing to SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Since then, Hook has been attempting to get his revenge, but Perry kept slipping away. The moment the two got to wrestle each other, Perry stole the victory and the championship from the Cold-Hearted One.

Recently a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking and questioned the logic behind this feud. WWE veteran Taz took notice of the tweet and replied that the two stars had been involved in a storyline for several months.

"Not sure that you are paying attention...the pairing started mid December of 2022 when #HOOK came to the aid of Jack on #AEWDynamite - have they had tons of matches as a team...no. But this is a different era in wrestling...unfortunately many fans attention span/patience is much shorter these days, some stories evolve quicker. BTW, seems like MANY fans are really into this story," Taz tweeted.

The two stars had teamed together and wrestled in a couple of matches in January 2023.

Would you like to see Hook show up on WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

