"He knew it was absolutely horrible" - Tony Khan's tweet was an excuse for controversial AEW Dynamite match, says veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran is not very happy with AEW president Tony Khan following a recent statement by All Elite Wrestling's CEO, as he saw it as an excuse to put over a poor match.

The match in question is the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch" between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy. It took place on the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of AEW Dynamite on August 16th.

While it isn't going to get any 'match of the year' awards from anyone, the sponsorship money from the bout was donated to food banks in Maui, along with all of the other money AEW raised during the Fight for the Fallen week, which Tony Khan was more than happy to talk about on social media.

Expand Tweet

In the eyes of Vince Russo, at least, this statement was seen as more of an excuse to put over a match that he saw as 'absolutely horrible' rather than an announcement of great charity work. Here's what he said to EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws:

"You may be fooling the marks, you're not fooling this 62-year old yelling at the clouds. So EC3 this was so bad, so bad bro and of course, even the AEW purists aren't putting this thing over. So what does Tony Khan go out and do on social media? 'Well we got paid $100,000 and all of that money will go to the victims in Maui.' Bro get the freak out of here. He went ahead and said that on social media because he knew it was absolutely horrible. It was like he tried to make the excuse for that Exploding Barbed Wire match, remember [when he] trying to actually make an excuse for that? When something's bad you've just got to freaking eat it bro." [6:10-7:00]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Vince Russo thinks CM Punk has all of the leverage over Tony Khan

Another topic that Vince Russo has talked about recently is the recent controversy surrounding CM Punk and his level of power backstage in AEW.

The August 12th edition of Collision was the source of this controversy as the likes of Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and AEW's Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels, weren't allowed in the building.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes that this is simply Punk having so much control over Tony Khan and AEW Collision due to what happened during the 'Brawl Out' incident in September 2022 that Punk is exercising this power. He feels Khan can't say no to him out of the fear of a lawsuit.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?