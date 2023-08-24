WWE veteran on CM Punk allegedly banning stars: "I love this, I think this is great" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has admitted that he is a fan of former AEW World Champion CM Punk taking control of who is allowed at certain events and who isn't.

Recent reports revealed that the August 12th edition of AEW Collision saw a number of people being banned from entering the arena. This included Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and the Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels.

While it's not officially been confirmed that this was CM Punk's decision, Vince Russo admitted on "The Wrestling Outlaws" that he absolutely loves the fact that Punk most likely has a list of people he doesn't want at events.

"So [CM] Punk parlayed that in to 'I'm getting my own show and you're only going to be on the show by invitation only.' I love it, I absolutely love it. But here's the funny thing bro and let's be honest, you know Punk made the list up front like 'okay these are the people that are allowed, these are the people that did it.' Tony didn't have the spaldings to tell those people that they're not going to be on Dynamite because CM Punk said so, so these jabrones are showing up only to be sent away at the door. I love this, I think this is great." [7:51-8:43]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

CM Punk has recently paid tribute to the late Terry Funk

On August 23rd, 2023, the wrestling world suffered a huge loss in the form of Terry Funk, who passed away at the age of 79.

The Funker was an idol to many wrestlers, with CM Punk being one of them, and following the news of his passing, the former AEW World Champion paid tribute to Terry following the most recent taping of Collision.

Expand Tweet

Punk also paid tribute to Funk on his Instagram page, posting many of Terry's greatest moments and pictures before posting a picture of the two men posing in tuxedos before a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

What is your favorite memory of Terry Funk? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?