"I wish we had more time" - CM Punk posts heartfelt tribute to Terry Funk

"Real" AEW World Champion CM Punk has posted a heartfelt tribute to wrestling legend Terry Funk. The Hall of Famer sadly passed away on August 23, 2023, at the age of 79.

Funk was a once-in-a-lifetime talent, wrestling for over five decades between 1965 and 2017. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in the United States and Japan during his active career. The legend found immense success in singles and tag team divisions alongside his brother, Dory Funk Jr.

Tributes poured in from all over the world after Terry Funk's passing, remembering his contributions to the pro wrestling business. CM Punk also posted a series of pictures of the late legend on his Instagram handle, including an image of himself alongside Funk at a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The AEW star wrote the following in his IG Story:

"I wish we had more time..."

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to Terry Funk's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

CM Punk also paid tribute to Terry Funk on AEW Collision

With AEW All In 2023 taking place in London, England, on Sunday, the August 26 edition of Collision was taped immediately after the August 23 edition of Dynamite.

Punk, who wrestled in the main event, stayed in the ring after the taping finished and grabbed a sign from a fan in the crowd that read 'Terry Funk Forever.'

The "Real" AEW World Champion cut a promo paying tribute to the late legend, stating that Funk will never truly be gone as long as people continue to tell stories about his greatness.

Fans in attendance gave Funk a standing ovation to honor him and broke out into a chant of 'Thank You, Terry.'

