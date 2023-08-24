WWE roster mourns the loss of “one of the greatest,” Hall of Famer Terry Funk

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away on Wednesday, August 23, at the age of 79. Tributes have started pouring in from members of the WWE roster for the legendary wrestler.

Fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair broke the news of Funk's death on X, formerly known as Twitter. Flair called his former in-ring rival a great wrestler and entertainer and described him as fearless.

Mick Foley followed by confirming the news on social media. Foley and Funk won the WWE Tag Team Championship once back at WrestleMania XIV. Foley also considered Funk a mentor and friend for many years.

WWE acknowledged Funk's death several minutes later and posted the news on all its social media platforms. The statement read:

"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans."

From then, tributes from many WWE superstars started coming in on social media. They praised Funk, who is not only known for his career longevity but also as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Here are some reactions from members of the WWE roster:

Funk is survived by his two daughters, Stacy and Brandee. His wife Vicky Ann passed away on March 29, 2019. They were together for almost 54 years.

Terry Funk's career started in 1965 and officially ended in 2017

Many wrestling fans know Terry Funk due to his longevity, having made his debut way back in 1965. Funk started his career at his father Dory Funk's Western States Sports in Texas. He won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in 1975 and held it for 14 months.

Funk also wrestled for promotions such as All Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA Wrestling, and all over the independent circuit. His last official match was on Sept. 23, 2017, at Big Time Wrestling. He teamed up with The Rock 'n' Roll Express to defeat Brian Christopher, Doug Gilbert, and Jerry Lawler.

WWE honored Funk's career by inducting him into the Hall of Fame in 2009, alongside his brother Dory Funk Jr.

