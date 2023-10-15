"He and LA Knight have that in common," "Quit talking about WWE" - Fans in anger as Adam Copeland (Edge) mentions wrestler-turned-actor

On the latest episode of Collision, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) referenced a wrestling icon who is now one of the most popular actors in the world, The Rock. Fans on Twitter have now reacted to Copeland's comments.

To start the show, The Rated-R Superstar and Christian Cage had another chat amid their budding rivalry. Bryan Danielson, who was set to challenge Cage in the main event, also joined the conversation. This ultimately led to Ricky Starks' arrival, as he had a bone to pick with The American Dragon after their All Out 2023 match.

Ricky Starks had something to say to Bryan Danielson, but he seemingly kept getting distracted by Adam Copeland's presence. The Absolute told Copeland to stop looking at him, but the latter took offense to his comments. The Hall of Famer started insulting Starks, calling him a "vanilla midget version of The Rock." Starks bit back, referencing the "Edge" name.

Fans enjoyed the exchange and praised Copeland for his response to Starks. One even said that due to this, The Absolute may not re-sign with AEW after his contract ends.

One fan brought up LA Knight, who is often compared to The Rock, mentioning how The Megastar and Starks had similar on-screen personas to The Great One.

Some fans were seemingly tired of another WWE reference and wondered why AEW kept mentioning its rival promotion on TV.

Konnan says Adam Copeland's debut (Edge) was less significant than expected

Two weeks ago, Adam Copeland shocked the world when he made his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023 to save Sting and Darby Allin from Christian Cage's group.

WCW veteran Konnan compared Copeland's arrival to CM Punk's return to professional wrestling in 2021. He was surprised it wasn't of the same gravity and did not do massive numbers like Punk's AEW debut.

Considering this was the Hall of Famer's first major appearance outside WWE in years, Konnan expected bigger attendance numbers at the succeeding shows.

"When [CM] Punk came back, he did do a spike in the ratings, Edge didn't (...) Still, it should have been a little bit higher. This is Edge's first time there. That is something big, and as a fan, 'Well, Edge's gonna be at the next show, Edge's gonna be at the next show.' Why didn't they have a better house? It's a question that needs to be asked." [0:50 - 2:52]

It has been less than a month since Adam Copeland's debut, so things could change as time passes. He is already embroiled in a heated feud with Christian Cage, which is expected to gain momentum ahead of Full Gear 2023.

