"He'll be back in WWE" - Twitter goes berserk at the idea of Triple H bringing in 32-year-old star after decade-long hiatus 

Would Triple H be interested in bringing a 32-year-old AEW star to WWE? Fans certainly seem to think so.

Ricky Starks made his professional wrestling debut on an episode of WWE SmackDown in August 2012. He teamed up with Robbie Barnes to take on Jinder Mahal in a two-on-one handicap match. In a match that lasted under a minute, Jinder Mahal emerged victorious.

Ricky Starks, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength since his debut. He won the NWA Television Championship once before jumping ship to AEW. He recently won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale and earned the opportunity to face MJF.

At Winter is Coming, the two future superstars collided in a great main event that saw the Salt of the Earth win and retain his title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

An old picture of Starks' debut against Jinder Mahal surfaced on Twitter, sparking a conversation among fans about a potential WWE return for the former FTW Champion.

Kaujuan Richey @KaujuanR



#AEWDynamite Ricky Starks officially on WWE and Triple H radar confirmed. Ricky Starks officially on WWE and Triple H radar confirmed.#AEWDynamite

Vaughn Resper, Jr. @301kingvaughnjr Triple H, I am kindly asking if you could please get Ricky Starks out of the AEW Sunken Place. He is screaming to “Get Out”. Triple H, I am kindly asking if you could please get Ricky Starks out of the AEW Sunken Place. He is screaming to “Get Out”. https://t.co/XFX0bIwaAc

Ricky Starks praised WWE-bound William Regal recently

William Regal is reportedly returning to the Stamford-based promotion after just nine months with All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview, Starks had a lot of praise for the former WWF European Champion.

"I do miss Regal. No one knows, but Regal knew me when I first started [wrestling] back in early 2012. Up until this point, I have kept in touch, he has seen my potential, he’s seen my growth. It was great to see him when he showed up at the pay-per-view. I was sad to see him leave. But he was another guy that I would ask and talk to, and of course, I still talk to Cody." [12:48 onward]

William Regal was the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club throughout his time at AEW. However, he ended up costing Jon Moxley the title at Full Gear 2022 by helping MJF.

MJF turned on Regal himself, thus writing him out of action, and as we know now, it was done as Regal is headed back to his old stomping grounds.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes